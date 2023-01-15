



Director of Amnesty Internationals European Regional Office on Friday promote Greek authorities drop all charges against two dozen search and rescue volunteers and to stop the criminalization of aid workers helping refugees and migrants in need. directory Nils Muinieks released his statement after Greece’s Mytilene Court of Appeal dropped some of the misdemeanor charges previously brought against the volunteers. In 2018, Greek authorities charged Sarah Mardin, Sen Binder and 22 other search and rescue volunteers with various misdemeanors and crimes, including people smuggling and money laundering, stemming from their efforts to identify and assist the boats of immigrants on the shores of the island of Lesbos. The court dismissed several misdemeanor charges against volunteers Mardini and Binder due to procedural errors, including failure to issue a translated indictment to the defendants. The statute of limitations on the remaining misdemeanor charges against both will expire in February. Both defendants will still face trial on the remaining felony charges against them. Off the court, Binder said journalists that the removal of charges is only to a certain extent [ a] less injustice. Despite the fact that the prosecution has been preparing for the trial for four years, they have not been able to produce a workable and translated indictment that is not ambiguous. He commented on behalf of the defendants: That means we can’t go to court. It means that they cannot declare us innocent. It’s just a procedural error that means this can’t go ahead. And if the same tactic is used again for the criminal trial, which we are still waiting for, its 15 years of waiting and mistakes. All we want is justice. We want this to go to trial. Among the defendants, specifically Mardini and Binder, faced misdemeanor charges with a maximum sentence of 8 years, as well as felony charges that could carry up to 25 years in prison. Muinieks sentencedthe extent the Greek authorities are willing to go in an attempt to further prevent people from helping refugees and migrants. He further stressed that this will not stop people from making dangerous journeys. This judgment is one of many cases where European governments have tried to sanction and restrict lawyers and aid workers for refugees and migrants, raising concerns about how the criminal justice system can be misused by authorities to punish and deter human rights defenders.

