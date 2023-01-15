Netanyahu is Israel’s own worst enemy. Why won’t the western allies stand up to him? | Simon Tisdall

Samir Aslan did what any father would do. When Israeli soldiers entered his home in the Qalandiya refugee camp last week to arrest his son, he rushed to his defense. of The 41-year-old Palestinian was shot and killed. His death received little notice, so frequent are such incidents. A reported 224 Palestinians were killed last year in the occupied West Bank, which suffered almost daily army attacks. The year 2023 will be even worse.

The main reason is a new ultra-nationalist government, the far-right religious coalition in Jerusalem, which includes racist, anti-Arab ministers, determined to annex all Palestinian territories. However, the response to this alarming and destabilizing development from Israel’s Western allies has been surprisingly muted. Some have issued cryptic warnings. None have imposed the kind of sanctions or boycotts carried out in the past against political extremists in other countries.

The coalition’s controversial plans raise a broader, uncomfortable question for the US and Europe, reaching beyond the well-known abuses and impunity of military occupation. In short, can Israel still be considered a reliable, law-abiding ally that shares a set of common values ​​and standards with western democracies? Perhaps this is why governments continue to stumble.

In critical respects, Israel under the self-perpetuating leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a liability. He stands in the way of a two-state solution to the Palestinian conflict and flouts the UN and international law. It refuses to support sanctions against Russia over Ukraine. He scorns the 2015 Iran nuclear deal while threatening war. It sells spyware and wEAPONS against authoritarian regimes that abuse human rights.

Worse yet, perhaps, Netanyahu’s gang of bigots is actively undermining Israel’s democratic institutions and civil rights, such as peaceful protest and LGBTQ rights. Many Israelis, Jews and Arabs, passionately oppose the government. Senior politicians warn civil war. Diplomats AND generals they are committing an uprising. But reckless and opportunistic Netanyahu does not care.

The conventional imperatives for treating Israel differently from other countries read like this: Israel is the only real democracy in the Middle East, it must be supported. It is surrounded by hostile regimes seeking its destruction, it must be defended. Remembering the Holocaust, Europe and America owe the Jewish people an eternal debt, it must be honored.

This entrenched thinking informs but does not excuse reluctance to confront far-right zealots. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the religious Zionist party, which advocates the annexation of the entire occupied West Bank, is now in charge of settlement construction. One of his first acts was to seizes $40 million from Palestinian Authority funds.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, co-leader of the Jewish Power party, who was previously convicted of inciting racism, is the new national security minister. He began by ordering a police crackdown on Israeli anti-government protests, banning Palestinian flags and making a deliberately provocative visit to Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site.

Netanyahu’s coalition is moving swiftly to soften the judiciary against the same justice system that is prosecuting him for alleged corruption. Meanwhile, criticism becomes dangerous. Jewish Power’s Zvika Fogel last week accused opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz of treason. Little wonder President Isaac Herzog felt the need to call for calm.

US President Joe Biden, a staunch ally of Israel, sees the preservation of democratic values ​​as the defining global struggle of the era. of Netanyahu close association with the democracy-destroying Donald Trump, enthusiastic endorsement of Brazil’s wonderful coup d’état, Jair Bolsonaro, and matey relations with Russia Vladimir Putin and Hungary Victor Orban should have Biden wondering whose side the six-term prime minister is really on. Progressive American Jewish leaders have similar concerns.

An embarrassingly expansive approach is also being followed by EU countries and Britain.

Biden is sending Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Jerusalem to investigate what’s going on, while Netanyahu will go to Washington next month. This will be interesting. So far, however, the US has avoided open criticism. An embarrassingly expansive approach is also being followed by EU countries and Britain. Visiting Israel last week, a Foreign Office minister, Lord Ahmad, boldly declared bilateral ties had reached new heights.

The idea that Israel is surrounded by hostile regimes was once true, but not anymore. She has proven many times that she can take care of herself. The so-called Abraham Accords with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco reinforced a decided trend towards coexistence, if not friendship with the Arab world. Netanyahu hopes the Saudis will sign on next. The anti-Israel hatreds of old in Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Sudan and Libya have all been overcome, in one way or another.

The big exception is Iran, which remains very antagonistic. Sooner or later, Netanyahu will again threaten to attack Tehran’s nuclear facilities. War with Iran would inevitably involve Europe and the US. Although they hate the regime, it remains against their interests. They have successfully restrained Netanyahu so far.

Likewise, an intifada-like outbreak in the West Bank caused by ministers’ attempts to regulate illegal settlements or the collapse of the Palestinian Authority, would be seen as an avoidable disaster by the west. However, there are signs an explosion is comingevidenced by recent violence and the rise of local Palestinian armed groups linked to Islamic Jihad in Gaza.

By jeopardizing Western public support for the state of Israel, undermining its democracy and fraying its alliances, Netanyahu and his hate-mongering cronies are proving to be their country’s worst enemies. As they divide and rule, the gap with the west widens and Israel weakens.

How ironic, after all the blood and tears shed since 1948 to quote a courageous former peacemaking prime minister, Yitzhak Rabin, speaking in 1993, if the final, fatal blow would be dealt from within. Rabin, remember, was killed afterwards. His killer? A fanatical right-wing Jewish ultranationalist.