Thousands of Israelis have taken part in a protest against the Netanyahu governmentExBulletin







change the subtitles Oded Balilty/AP

Oded Balilty/AP TEL AVIV, Israel Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in central Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government to overhaul the legal system and weaken the Supreme Court, a move critics say will to destroy the democratic system of control of the country. and balances. The protest presented an early challenge to Netanyahu and his ultra-nationalist national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has ordered police to crack down if protesters block roads or display Palestinian flags. Israeli media, citing police, said the crowd in Tel Aviv’s Habima Square swelled to at least 80,000 people, despite cool, rainy weather. The protesters, many covered by tents, carried Israeli flags and signs reading “Criminal Government”, “End of Democracy” and other slogans. “They are trying to destroy the checks and balances of Israeli democracy. This will not work,” said Asaf Steinberg, a protester from the Tel Aviv suburb of Herzliya. “And we will fight until the last minute to save Israeli democracy.” No major unrest was reported, although Israeli media said small crowds clashed with police as they tried to block a highway in Tel Aviv. Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges, has made overhauling the country’s legal system a central part of his agenda. In office for just over two weeks, his government, which is made up of ultra-Orthodox and far-right nationalist parties, has launched proposals to weaken the Supreme Court by giving parliament the power to overturn court decisions by a simple majority vote. He also wants to give parliament control over the appointment of judges and reduce the independence of legal advisers. Netanyahu’s justice minister says unelected judges have too much power. But opponents of the plans say the proposed changes would rob the judiciary of its independence and undermine Israeli democracy. Israeli opposition leaders, former attorneys general and the president of Israel’s Supreme Court have all spoken out against the plan. The legal changes could help Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, avoid conviction or even eliminate his trial altogether. Since he was indicted in 2019, Netanyahu has said the justice system is biased against him. The police have strengthened their presence before the march. Israeli media quoted police as saying officers had been instructed to be “very sensitive” and allow the protest to proceed peacefully. But they also pledged a tough response to any vandalism or violent behaviour. Smaller protests also took place in the cities of Jerusalem and Haifa.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/01/15/1149320923/thousands-israelis-attend-protest-against-netanyahu-government-tel-aviv The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos