Borderlands: Port Laredo Gate no. 2 for international trade in November

Port Laredo gate no. 2 for international trade in November

Port Laredo was the No. 2 port of entry among the country’s 450 international gateways for trade in November, behind Chicago OHare International Airport.

Trade at Port Laredo for November rose almost 14% year-over-year (y/y) to $24.6 billion from the same month a year ago and was down 8% year-over-year from October, according to the latest data. the last of the US Census Bureau analyzed by WorldCity.

Imports from Mexico to the US accounted for $15 billion in trade through Port Laredo, while exports totaled $9.6 billion.

Auto parts ($1.87 billion), passenger vehicles ($1.1 billion), and heavy trucks ($897 million) were the top three imports from Mexico to the U.S.

The top exports from the US to Mexico were auto parts ($1.03 billion), gasoline ($351 million) and diesel engines ($340 million).

Commercial truck traffic in Laredo rose 5% year over year to 232,423 vehicles in November. For the first 11 months of 2022, Laredo processed 2.15 million truck trips, a 2% year-over-year increase over the same period a year ago.

Total OHares trade for November was $26.4 billion. The Port of Los Angeles ranked third with $21.4 billion.

As of Friday, the Laredo freight market was up about 8% in outbound cargo volume (OTVI.LRD) week after week after a big increase in trade in December, according to FreightWaves SONAR. On an annual basis, Laredo’s outbound cargo volume decreased by 2%.

Outbound tender volumes in Laredo ( OTVI.LRD ) are just starting to bounce back after a post-holiday slump. SONAR: To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR, click here.

Tesla buys a massive logistics facility near Houston

According to Houston Chronicle.

The interchange facility is located in the 300-acre Empire West Business Park off Interstate 10 and includes 196 truck docks, four ramps and 326 trailer parking spaces, according to a brochure.

Empire West Business Park is located approximately 50 miles from Port Houston and 340 miles from the US-Mexico border.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is also in the process of a $775 million expansion of its gigafactory in Austin, Texas, where the company is headquartered. The expansion includes increased manufacturing capacity for the company’s electric vehicles, as well as new battery and cathode manufacturing capabilities.

The company has also reported plans to open a factory in Mexico.

Port of Brownsville sets record for steel tonnage shipment

When the bulk carrier MV Ultra Ocelot recently arrived at Port of Brownsville in South Texas with a load of steel plate, the shipment set a port record for steel cargo tonnage.

The shipment of 74,000 metric tons of steel plate arrived on December 27. It originated from Sepetiba, Brazil and was destined for Pesqueria, Mexico.

The Port of Brownsville’s logistical advantage maintains its position as the main gateway for steel in Mexico, in January Port matters it says in the newspaper.

The Port of Brownsville is located 277 miles south of San Antonio at the southernmost tip of Texas along the Gulf of Mexico. It is the only deep-water seaport located along the border, making it a major trade channel between the US and Mexico.

The ports previous record for steel tonnage was set in October when more than 67,000 metric tons of steel plate were delivered to the port also on its way to Pesqueria.

First Call Logistics Launches Texas Logistics Center

First call logistics announced opening a logistics and cold storage facility in Irving, Texas.

The facility, built to house 35,000 square feet of dry storage and an additional 13,000 square feet of temperature-controlled space, provides an expansion of the company’s warehousing and distribution networks.

First call logistics is a third-party logistics provider based in Indianapolis. 3PL is the logistics arm of Horton Fruit Co. First Call Logistics has an asset-based division called FC Trans, a carrier with 32 trucks and drivers.

With the new location, First Call Logistics said it will provide services to Horton Fruits’ packing and distribution center in Louisville, Kentucky, as well as gain a significant network of operators in Mexico, represented by Grow Farms, supplying all from mango to avocado, peppers. , cucumbers, squash and beans.

