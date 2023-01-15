Eagles Everywhere goes to another level in Australia, New Zealand





You know what they say, there are Eagles everywhere! During Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season, that sentiment came true as fans across the globe gathered to watch the Eagles defeat the Houston Texans. At venues in three different cities in Australia and New Zealand, located more than thousands of miles away from the game itself, the Eagles hosted the inaugural Official International Kickoff Parties, inviting fans to celebrate the team together. “As an NFL team, we have a unique opportunity to reach fans around the world,” said Jen Kavanagh, Senior Vice President of Media and Marketing. “Our first Official Eagles Watch celebrations in New Zealand and Australia this November gave us a special moment to really engage and energize our international fan base. Eagles fans have an unmatched passion and enthusiasm for the team theirs, and we are excited to continue to create a visible and growing presence for Eagles fans in Australia and New Zealand.” The festivities were a huge success, with more than 500 fans gathering across all three locations, proving that no matter where you are in the world, the camaraderie that comes with being an Eagles fan doesn’t waver. The festivities brought together existing Eagles faithful, football enthusiasts and new watchers of all ages from Down Under, perpetuating the electrifying atmosphere that so many love. The initiative was carried out in partnership with the NFL’s new general manager of Australia and New Zealand, Charlotte Offord, who attended the Gold Coast event at The Sporting Globe. “There’s a lot of fans in the market that love the NFL. They’ve watched the games with faith, and there’s actually a lot of Eagles fans in the market that we’ve seen come out of the woodwork for these events as well,” Offord said. Describing the day, she recalled fans of all ages and demographics who came dressed in their favorite team gear, wearing Kelly Green, Midnight Green, black and white jerseys from all eras of the Eagles. Amidst the sea of ​​Eagles fans was football radio host Cameron Luke, wearing a No. 1 of Jalen Hurts. He and former NFL player Ben Graham served as emcees throughout the day; the pair interacted with attendees as everyone immersed themselves in the Eagles experience, enjoying wings, team trivia and games. Australian Football League players and other former NFL players also engaged with fans, indulging their love of the sport.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.philadelphiaeagles.com/news/eagles-everywhere-goes-to-another-level-in-australia-new-zealand The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos