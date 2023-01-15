Out of this world | News, Sports, Jobs

International
LORETO – Students from St. themselves.
The Rural Space Science and Engineering Mobile Interactive Exhibit: Earth on the Moon is a three-part exhibit built for children and their families in the rural communities of the Appalachian Mountains in central Pennsylvania, according to the program’s plan.
It’s funded by NASA, said Lanika Ruzhitskaya, professor of physics and director of the university’s Palumbo Planetarium.
It’s just obvious “cold”, students said Wednesday as they explored the exhibit that includes a 16-foot inflatable and portable planetarium, pieces of moon rock and moon dust recreations, earth rocks and photographs of the Apollo 16 moon landing, 3D images from the Apollo 17 mission and the surface of the moon that can be seen using 3D glasses.
While the exhibit is currently at the University of St. Francis Science Center, it will travel to Claysburg, Patton, Hollidaysburg and Portage public libraries and others that want to host it.
Gems, experiments and more
Ruzhitskaya, the project leader, wrote the grant request to NASA.
“When I wrote the grant, I had people telling me we’re not going to get it and NASA isn’t going to be interested.” she said. “I said ‘why not, the worst that can happen is you don’t get it’.”
In the end, NASA became interested, and Ruzhitskaya was given $25,000 to create the exhibit.
Ruzhitskaya’s goal was to excite today’s children, commonly called Artemis’ generation.
Their future, Ruzhitskaya said, is to explore the moon.
“Our children are the ones who will go there” she said. “How to excite them?”
Creative thinking, problem solving and more are part of the exhibit, said Michael Sell, a professor who helped build the group.
For Emily Itle, 9, the rocks were a big draw.
“It’s really interesting and I love learning about the moon and space.” she said.
This was good news for Guochang Wang, who was part of the exhibition creation team.
The petroleum and natural gas engineering professor said he helped print the 3D images and was on site to help students as they learned about the rocks.
“It’s important to know about the rocks and to know about the resources that might be available on the Moon.” Wang said.
Not only can students study rocks, Sell said they can learn how much energy it takes to get to the moon, watch movies and more.
Qin He, a professor of petroleum and natural gas engineering, explained how sunlight can be used to generate energy.
“When we go to the moon, energy is important.” she said.
There are also experiments that students can study how solar panels produce electricity and heat and how solar energy can be converted to power a motor.
“After doing the experiments, I hope they can think of coming up with ideas to redesign the solar panels and make it work better.” he said.
Tim Miller, a professor of general engineering, has a background in power and energy systems, including air independence, that lends itself well to space.
From the Franciscan university’s point of view, the interest of children has a noble aspect that will help society, he said.
“These children have not lost their sense of wonder. They’re still excited and it’s a joy to feel that.” Miller said.
“Instead of just sitting in a classroom, (students) can experience hands-on features that will get them excited about STEM.” Sell said.
From the exhibit, he hopes students will see that science is fun and can be a career path in the future.
“Space has so many learning opportunities and exploration has yielded so many benefits.” Sell said.
As students learn about the moon, Ruzhitskaya wants them to understand that exploration allows them to learn about themselves in the process.
“In terms of getting the Artemis generation involved, there’s so much work, including scientists and doctors, on the ground.” she said.
Ruzhitskaya hopes the exhibit will help students be well-informed citizens who know they are part of something big.
Claysburg first on the list
On Wednesday, Sell said the university was sharing the exhibit with the local community, but “Ultimately this will go to other community libraries for exposure.”
Jane Knisely, director of the Claysburg Area Public Library, said the exhibit will hit her community on Feb. 1, where it will stay for about a month before moving to the next library on the list.
It may be worthwhile for families to visit each of the area libraries when the exhibit is on, as it will vary depending on the space available and what that library chooses to display.
The three interconnected modules include the Earth-Moon system, lunar habitation and radio telescopes on the far side of the moon. Each display includes high-resolution images, fabricated 3D models of the lunar surface and man-made constructions, learning materials and hands-on activities.
libraries “can pick and choose the different components they want for their screens,” Ruzhitskaya said.
Jonah Royer, a junior at Saint Francis majoring in petroleum and natural gas engineering, helped research and find what to put in the exhibit.
The Earth on the Moon exhibit is a nice feature in an area without those types of museums, he said.
“We have a piece of the moon” he said. “Here’s something you can learn.”
