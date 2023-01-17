Growth in Aussie sending money overseas, NZ’s top destination





A surge in international transfers was seen in December as Australians sent money to all corners of the globe during the festive season. The new data reveals a 20% increase in international transfers made by NAB customers in December compared to the monthly average, as well as a 12% increase in the same month in 2021. It was also the first festive season in which NAB offered customers fee-free currency transfers. The top destination for funds was New Zealand, just ahead of the United Kingdom, with the United States rounding out the top three. However, the US dollar was the most popular currency, emphasizing its position as a world currency. NAB Executive Transaction Banking & Enterprise Payments, Shane Conway, said the high and growing transaction volumes are indicative of Australia’s deep connections with the rest of the world. “Nearly a third of Australia’s population was born overseas, so it’s no surprise that the number one reason our customers send money overseas is to support family members,” Mr Conway said. Throughout December we regularly see an increase in the number of transactions as the spirit of giving is alive and well. This trend was even more evident in 2022, at a time when cost-of-living pressures are more pressing globally than they have been in many years. New Zealand and the United Kingdom were clearly the top destinations in December, which makes sense given the high number of migrants and the importance of Christmas in these two regions. Last year, in a first for a major Australian bank, NAB announced it would no longer charge a fee for overseas transfers in a foreign currency when using NAB Internet Banking and the NAB app. NAB has also improved its foreign exchange rates, helping customers to move their dollars further into foreign currencies. Almost half of the international transfers made by our customers are to support family overseas and we want to help them move their money into other currencies simply and at no extra cost, said Mr Conway. We responded to customer feedback by removing fees and it’s great to see the increase in activity. NAB customers can transfer funds to more than 230 countries in over 40 currencies through NAB Internet Banking and the NAB App. * We use trusted partner banks to send international payments. For NAB Internet Banking and NAB App transfers, although we ask partners not to charge any additional fees, this may occur outside of our control. In this case, we will refund the additional fees deducted by a partner bank.



International transfers through channels other than NAB Internet Banking and the NAB app, and transfers in AUD, may incur transfer fees and overseas bank charges.

