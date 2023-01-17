Economic slowdown can force workers into lower quality jobs





According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), global employment is expected to grow by just one percent in 2023, which is less than half the level of previous years. The number of unemployed people worldwide is also expected to rise slightly, to 208 million. This corresponds to a global unemployment rate of 5.8 percent or 16 million people – according to the ILO World Employment Trends and Social Outlook Report. Lower pay, fewer hours UN report warns today’s economic slowdown means many workers will have to accept lower quality work, often with very low wages, sometimes with insufficient hours. This is likely already the case in Europe and other developed countries, thanks to the Ukraine war and the ongoing disruption of global supply chains, both of which are countering the powerful stimulus packages implemented to drive away COVID-19 the crisis. The real salaries we expect to have for 2022 decrease by 2.2 percent in advanced countries and of course Europe accounts for a significant share of advanced countries versus real wage growth in developing countries, said Richard Samans, Director of the ILO’s Research Department. The decline of the informal economy An equally troubling development is the probability that efforts to help the worlds will be disrupted two billion informal workers join the formal employment sector in order to benefit from social protection and training opportunities. While between 2004 and 2019 we observed a decline in the incidence of informality globally of five percentage points, it is it is very likely that this progress will be reversed in the coming yearssaid Manuela Tomei, ILO Assistant Director-General for Governance, Rights and Dialogue. That’s because the employment recovery, especially in developing countries, has been heavily biased toward informal jobs, Ms. Tomei told reporters in Geneva. A man works in a factory in Dar Es Saalam. SDG on poverty under threat The ILO report warned that as prices rise faster than wages, the cost of living crisis risks pushing more people into poverty. This trend comes on top of the significant declines in incomes seen during the COVID-19 crisis, which hit low-income groups hardest in many countries. some 214 million workers today live in extreme poverty, in other words at $1.90 a day, Ms. Tomei explained. Although the past decades have seen significant progress in reducing poverty, many of these gains have been wiped out by the impact of the coronavirus and the ongoing economic crisis, the ILO official said. So it is quite impossible that by 2030 the very ambitious goal of eliminating poverty in all its forms will be achieved. The report also calculates the size of The global jobs gap was 473 million in 2022. This is about 33 million more than in 2019 and is defined as a measure of the number of people who are unemployed, including those who want employment but are not actively looking for a job, either because they are discouraged or because they have obligations others such as as a responsibility of care. The overlooked women From a gender perspective, the uneven development of the global labor market continues to be worrying, explained ONP Ms. Tomei. serious Gender gaps continue to exist in terms of participation in the labor force, in terms of wages, in terms of social protectionThere are 290 million young people who are not in employment, education or training, and young women are much worse off. A woman works in a factory in Albania.

