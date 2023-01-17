The water utility is fined 560,170 ALL after pouring sewage into the river

Sewage discharges are equivalent to 2 Olympic swimming pools lasting 23 hours.

Anglian Water has been fined more than half a million pounds. They failed to stop raw sewage pouring into a river for 23 hours, killing 5,000 fish.

Around 6 million liters of raw sewage, equivalent to more than 2 Olympic swimming pools, was spilled into the River Great Ouse in Brackley, Northamptonshire. It killed thousands of fish and spread 12 kilometers down the River Great Ouse.

The discharge, from the emergency overflow at the pumping station, began shortly before 6pm on 24 May 2017. It did not stop until 5pm the next day, 23 hours later.

Electrical faults caused the pumps to stop. Then a failure of the early warning alarm system, set up to notify Anglian Water staff of a problem, meant the discharge went unnoticed.

The contamination was found to have extended 12 kilometers down the river. Fish were killed, including brown trout, chub and pike, as well as smaller species such as bullhead, dace, stone loach, mine, gudgeon and 79 brook lampreys. Dead signal crayfish were also observed.

Anglian Water pleaded guilty to a breach of permit. They were ordered to pay a fine of 510,000, costs of 50,000 and a victim surcharge of 170 at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court (12 January 2023).

Environment Manager at the Environment Agency, Andrew Raine, said:

The environmental impact of this pollution was significant, resulting in a large fish kill and affecting the upper 12 kilometers of the River Great Ouse. Polluters must always be held accountable, as far as our resources allow, we will always investigate significant incidents of pollution and bring those responsible to justice. We are grateful that the level of the fine acknowledges the damage to river ecosystems that this sewage discharge by Anglian Water has caused.

The court heard how an electrical failure caused the pumps to stop working and another electrical fault prevented the backup system from working. This was further complicated by the failure of an alarm system, which was meant to alert staff that there was a discharge.

Brackley Terminal Pumping Station pumps sewage from within the town of Brackley for treatment at the sewage works 1.3 kilometers east of the town.

A number of incidents were reported to the Environment Agency by members of the public and landowners, including numerous sightings of dead fish in the river.

A dog walker observed 20 to 30 dead fish carried by the river current, breathing belly up or tail up in the river.

She also reported a large trout following the river bank, jumping out of the water and scraping along the bank as it went downstream.

Environmental Investigation Agency officers also reported that the bed of a watercourse flowing into the river was completely covered by sewage waste. This included panty liners and tampons.

There was also fresh debris more than 4 inches above the banks, indicating that levels had been higher recently, despite no rain in recent days.

Members of the public with concerns about pollution should contact our 24 hour incident line on: 0800 80 70 60.

Background

Anglian Water pleaded guilty to the following charge: On or about 24 May 2017. Being the owner and operator of a regulated facility, namely Brackley Terminal Pumping Station. The holder of an Environmental Permit (number AWCNF10460) (the Permit), failed to comply with a condition of the Permit, namely, Condition 8 in that you did not act without undue delay in rectifying the failure or breakdown at the site. Contrary to Regulation 38(2) of the Environmental Permits (England and Wales) Regulations 2016.

The Environment Agency has significantly increased monitoring and transparency from water companies in recent years so that everyone can see what’s going on. This includes:

Event duration monitoring: measures how often and for how long storm overflows are used. The Environment Agency has increased the number of overflows monitored across the network from 800 in 2016 to more than 12,700 in 2021. This equates to almost 9 in 10 storm overflows now having monitoring equipment. All 15,000 will be exceeded by the end of 2023. All data is publishedonline. You can find more information on event duration monitoring here.

Flow-to-full treatment: The Environment Agency has also asked companies to install new flow monitors at more than 2,000 sewage treatment works. This is to identify what is happening in those works during the sewage treatment process itself. This has led to a major inquiry, announced in November 2021, with the Environment Agency seeking more detailed data from all sewage treatment works.

Storm Overflow Task Force: Through the work of the Storm Overflow Task Force. The taskforce consists of Defra, the Environment Agency, Ofwat, the Consumers’ Council for Water, the Water Plan and UK Water.

Water companies have agreed to increase transparency about when and how storm overflows are used:

make available real-time data on wastewater discharges at bathing sites throughout the year.

publish annual monitoring data on their websites so that progress in reducing their use can be tracked.

The Environment Agency will compile this data into an annual report that is easily accessible to the public. This data is also being used at an operational level to prioritize the most frequent spills for further assessment by Environment Agency officials.

The Environment Agency has taken tough measures against those companies that violate the rules:

In 2021, the Environment Agency completed 7 prosecutions against water and sewerage companies with fines of 90 million, 2 to 4 million, 2.3 million, 1.5 million, 150,000 and 540,000.

In 2022, 9 criminal prosecutions were completed with fines of 1,600,750, 300,000, 240,000, 233,000, 50,000, 18,000, 350,000, 871,000 and 536,000.

The Environment Agency has launched major investigations into possible unauthorized discharges at thousands of sewage treatment works.

We will always seek to hold accountable those responsible for harming the environment.