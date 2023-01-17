Trading one energy addiction for another in Davos

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos. … [+] Switzerland Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from Jan. 16 to 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Copyright 2023 Associated Press. all rights reserved

Asserting that she and her European leaders have learned our lesson from our dependence on fossil fuels from Russia, European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday that its solution to the continent’s energy lies in subsidizing and directing the development of a different kind of dependence on other nations.

Citing the EC’s legitimate fear that the massive new US green energy subsidies included in the Cut Inflation Act would drive investment capital away from Europe as a motivating factor, Von Der Leyen said she would sought to implement what would constitute an industrial policy it called the Net. -Zero Industry Act. The aim will be to focus investment on strategic projects along the entire supply chain, von der Leyen told WEF attendees, adding that We will look in particular at how to simplify and speed up the permitting of new technology manufacturing sites. clean.

A coordinated push for central planning

President Von Der Leyens’ proposal seemed closely coordinated with the recommendation in a report published last week from the International Energy Agency (IEA) titled Clean Energy Prospects 2023. In presenting this report, IEA head Fatih Birol reiterated his standard call for more trillions of dollars spent on more renewable energy as the solution global energy, saying [t]The age of clean-tech manufacturing means that each country must develop an industrial strategy that reflects its strengths and addresses areas where it is less competitive.”

On his part in Davos, Birol was more positive and less fearful of possible IRA influences. The Inflation Reduction Act, in my opinion, is the most important climate action since the 2015 Paris agreement, he said during a panel discussion. Interestingly, Vicki Hollub, CEO of Occidental, spoke similarly about the IRA and its array of tax incentives and subsidies on the same panel, telling the audience there has been almost no game-changing, transformative technology that is ever developed in the world that at one point did not have any kind of subsidy.

As the second part of her new industrial policy planned from the net zero centre, Von Der Leyen proposed a series of new subsidy policies to be included in what she called the European Sovereign Fund, creating a war real subsidy to develop. throughout the western world. Taken together with the IRA, these dual subsidy policies appear to put the world well on track to meet the $4.5 trillion renewable energy spending target by 2030 set out in the new IEA report .

This proposal comes in light of the IEA’s own admission that fossil fuels still provide 80% of the primary energy mix globally despite untold trillions of global investments in renewables and EVs over the past 20 years. These trillions have not greatly affected the demand for fossil fuels, which also provided a similar percentage of the global energy mix in 2002.

Indeed, during 2022, the world set new records for the consumption of coal, oil, natural gas and even burning wood for energy production. This was despite the fact that, as the IEA details, new green energy investment reached $1.4 trillion over the year, a 10% increase over 2021.

An urgent need for more critical energy minerals

To its credit, the IEA report highlights the urgent need for policymakers to address the challenge of producing adequate supplies of critical energy minerals, which I’ve emphasized many times here is the central conundrum of this energy transition. The authors of the IEA report point out that the long periods from initial concept to final production will mean that most new investment will be burdensome over the next few years, at an average of $270 billion per year. That trouble has that it is almost seven times the average rate of investment during the years 2016-2021, according to the IEA’s own admission. Even if such a large increase in spending money could be approved in such a short time frame, the logistics required to put the money into real action would be daunting.

But the necessity is clear. “The lead times to create new supply chains and expand existing ones can be long, requiring policy intervention today, the report acknowledges. Opening mines or deploying clean energy infrastructure can take more than a decade. Building a factory or scaling up operations to mass-produce technologies only takes about 1-3 years.”

So are the policy interventions that the IEA says are required today actually happening? While Von Der Leyen and Biden officials claim they are interested in speeding up permitting for new mining operations for minerals such as lithium, copper, antimony, nickel and others, there is precious little evidence that any such efforts are being implemented. . In the US, when legislation to expedite energy permits was proposed by West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and passed by Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, it was killed by a coalition of congressional Democrats and Republicans.

Out of sight, out of mind Politics must end

A scene playing out this week in Germany illustrates the excitement surrounding this feature of the West’s central energy planning, which must necessarily mandate a dramatic increase in the number of new, high-impact hard rock mining operations in the all the world. Iconic anti-fossil fuel advocate Greta Thunberg and hundreds of other protesters were forcibly cleaned by German police in riot gear on Monday from an area in the village of Lutzerath that is being razed to make way for the expansion of a strip mining operation for lignite coal. Ironically, the mine expansion also necessitated the decommissioning and removal of an adjacent wind farm.

People take part in a protest rally at the Garzweiler open pit mine near the village of Luetzerath in … [+] Erkelenz, Germany, Saturday, January 14, 2023. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg attends that protest rally after she visited the small village of Luetzerath on Friday and took a look at the nearby Garzweiler opencast coal mine. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Copyright 2023 Associated Press. all rights reserved

It seems unlikely that leaders in the Western world are really willing to force scenes like this to play out dozens of times within their borders. No one should think that Ms. Thunberg and her compatriots will simply abandon their cause to meet the urgent needs of the energy transition.

Western governments are used to sourcing these minerals from places as far away as China, Chile, the Congo and Australia, where the often devastating impacts on the environment and people can remain blissfully out of sight and out of the consciousness of their constituents. The insatiable appetite for such renewable minerals, electric vehicles and their batteries will inevitably force an end to this marriage of political convenience. The era of not-in-my-backyard rule in the Western world will have to end.

Mining would simply have to be approved anywhere on Earth that deposits of these minerals exist, and the supply chains for these minerals would have to come with them. The IEA report also focuses on this other crucial aspect of this mineral conundrum, and Birol displayed the chart below during his presentation at Davos as an illustration.

IEA Chart on Energy Minerals Supply Chain Risks International Energy Agency

Simply put, the situation today is that the nations where most of these minerals are produced are not the nations that use the minerals the most and will need many times more of them. Also, the processing and supply chains for many of these minerals are dominated by one country: China.

After all

Unless she and her fellow central planners in the EC are willing to cause ugly scenes like the one in Germany to play out across their continent in the coming years, the core of President Von Der Leyens’ industrial policy proposal will was the energy dependence trade of one. The country, Russia, for another kind of energy dependence on China and a group of other producing countries.

This is the central conundrum of this energy transition, which no one seems really willing to address, least of all anyone present at Davos this week.