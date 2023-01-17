Huge rise in deadly boat trips reflects Rohingya’s desperation: UNHCR





More than 3,500 desperate Rohingya attempted the deadly sea crossing in 39 boats in 2022, mostly from Myanmar and Bangladesh UNHCR Spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo told reporters in Geneva. This represents a 360 percent increase compared to the previous year, when approximately 700 people made these trips. The latest warning from UN agencies on the situation comes amid an ongoing military crackdown on Myanmar by generals who took power two years ago and the continued lack of a comprehensive regional response among coastal South Asian countries to protect the lives of refugees. at sea and to prevent their exploitation by people smugglers. Boats fly for weeks UNHCR’s appeals to maritime authorities in the region to rescue and disembark people in distress have been ignored. or have gone unnoticed with many boats in motion for weeks, Ms. Mantoo said, adding that without concrete promises of regional cooperation, more people will die on the high seas. UNHCR’s latest data on the number of deaths resulting from these perilous voyages shows that at least 348 people died or went missing at sea in 2022, making it one of the deadliest years since 2014. The agency noted that 3,040 individuals who made the sea journey landed in 2022, mostly in Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia and Bangladesh. Nearly 45 percent were women and children. UNHCR/Christophe Archambault Lured by false promises and false hope In the last two months of 2022, four boats with over 450 Rohingya landed in Aceh, Indonesia. A boat with more than 100 Rohingya landed in Sri Lanka. Another ship is believed to have sunk in early December with around 180 individuals on board, UNHCR reported, while several boats that left in December remained at sea until the end of the year. Ms Mantoo highlighted the vulnerability of the ethnic Rohingya who have made the sea journey and the 700,000 who fled en masse from military persecution from Myanmar to Bangladesh in 2017. They were hearing reports from Rohingya of this growing sense of despair and this anxiety about the future and really their hope for safety, for protection. Some of them want to be reunited with family members, others, their weaknesses are being exploited by traffickers or smugglers lured with false promises and false hopes. Call for regional response In a call for solidarity among nations affected by the plight of the Rohingya, the UNHCR official noted that regional ministers will meet next month as part of the Bali Process to discuss how to combat people smuggling, trafficking of human beings and related transnational crime. The movements that were being talked about today are Rohingya refugees, they are refugees seeking international protection, Ms. Mantoo insisted. They should not be deported, they should be given protection and assistance, so they were asking states to ensure that they respect their international legal obligations to disembark them, rescue them at sea, disembark them and then ensure that they are protected and not returned. in dangerous situations where they live they may be at risk. Reiterating her call for more countries to share the humanitarian responsibility of the emergency in a more predictable, equitable and sustainable way, Ms Mantoo noted that the majority of Rohingya refugees continue to be hosted by Bangladesh. The people of Bangladesh, local communities and the government have been generous in receiving them, hosting and providing them with protection and assistance, but they require more support to ensure they are able to support themselves during their displacement, she said. .

