The long-term development plan for the sustainable Wythenshawe Civic Center was announced following public consultation

A report detailing “once in a generation” development proposals over the next decade in Wythenshawe will be heard by the Council’s executive, including the square and new public housing.

The council bought Wythenshawe Civic Center last year and has since undertaken consultations with local people and businesses about investment proposals for the area, which have been widely received positively.

The unique opportunity to redevelop the 1970s center will create a net zero shopping community, new shops and public space alongside 1,500 new homes to be built on Council-owned land next to the Civic Centre. It is anticipated that this will include a mix of mandates, including affordable rent and shared ownership.

Respondents to the consultation welcomed that the development will celebrate Wythenshawe’s garden city heritage through new high quality public realm and greenery, including a new public square as a focal point for the town centre, as well as a new precinct games, outdoor events. space and food center.

The investment will also create new opportunities to expand the retail offer and create more office space, while providing opportunities for small businesses to establish and grow. The expectation will be that existing buildings are reused where possible – and where buildings can be saved, they will be reused, rather than demolished.

Part of the site’s multi-storey car park, vacant upper floors of existing retail units and existing vacant buildings will be repurposed and given new purposes – such as flexible workspaces and art studios to foster a new creative community.

In particular, given the high-speed fiber broadband connection in the area, the site is ideally placed to support new technology businesses, creating employment and training opportunities for local people to develop skills and to benefit from new jobs.

And in collaboration with HOME, a new cultural center will allow local people to engage with creative opportunities and explore new skills in their own neighbourhood.

The creation of a new mobility center will address the needs of car users and help and encourage other forms of active sustainable travel such as walking and cycling using the 15-minute neighborhood principles.

The development program will also work with TfGM on wider opportunities to connect active travel routes to the wider Wythenshawe area, including links to the Hospital and Airport, as well as improved routes to other parts of the town.

To deliver a new zero-carbon sustainable community, the completed development will include sustainable refurbishment of existing buildings, zero-carbon new construction alongside on-site renewable energy generation and a new central heating system.

A number of changes and safeguards have been incorporated into the final development framework following public consultation. This includes:

Ensuring the site will be known as Wythenshawe Civic by its original name when built in the 1970s.

To recognize the importance of the TSB and Halifax branches and provide space to retain both in the long term planning for the

Ensure that the Forum Trust remains a key stakeholder – and supports the ongoing operations and growth of the leisure centre, including future expansion of the gym and swimming pool.

Provide adequate parking that is safe and accessible, along with investments in active travel options.

To develop a digital strategy that will support local people with training opportunities, such as a “pop-up” digital inclusion garage.

A development partner will be procured later in 2023.

The Council is currently awaiting the outcome of a £20m Upgrading bid submitted to the Government last year. More information will be released when a decision is made on the offer.

Cllr Gavin White, Manchester City Council’s executive member for housing and development, said:

“It is no understatement to say that this is a unique, once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in Wythenshawe Civic Center and create lasting change and benefit for these communities. Since the Council bought the site last year, we have ensured that we have kept up the momentum to move the development forward quickly, by consulting with local residents and submitting a £20m Level Up bid to the Government.

“Through this development we have a chance to provide an enviable focal point for Wythenshawe, attracting new businesses that will support job growth – and expand employment opportunities in new sectors – alongside quality affordable housing, which will also attract new residents to the area.

“It is important that we continue the drive to deliver this scheme and we will be working to bring a development partner to the project later this year who will help drive development and deliver this really exciting project.”