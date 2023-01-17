International
Alcohol labeling key to making ‘informed choices’: experts
After his release new guidelines for alcohol consumption from the Canadian Center on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) on Tuesday, health experts say that mandatory labeling of alcoholic beverages plays a key role in raising awareness about the negative health impacts of drinking alcohol.
In addition to the new recommendations on the number of alcoholic beverages Canadians should consume in a week, the updated CCSA guidelines also call on Health Canada to require labels on all alcoholic beverages. These labels will include details of the number of standard drinks in a container, as well as health warnings.
People have a right to know, said CCSA CEO Dr. Alexander Caudarella for CTV News Channel on Tuesday. This does not mean that they will eliminate risk entirely, but it simply means that they have the right to make informed and free decisions.
Awareness of the health risks associated with alcohol remains poor in Canada, said Kara Thompson, an associate professor of psychology at the University of St. Francis Xavier in Nova Scotia. Thompson was also one of the consultants involved in developing the new guidelines.
Knowing how many drinks are in a drink bottle or can will allow people to count their drinks more easily, she said.
“We hope we’re giving people information they can use to make more informed choices about their drinking and reduce their alcohol-related harm,” she told CTV News Channel on Tuesday.
This is the first time the CCSA’s low-risk drinking guidelines have been updated since 2011. According to new recommendationsCanadians should aim to consume no more than two standard drinks per week to avoid serious health consequences.
Consuming three to six drinks a week is associated with moderate health risks and increases a person’s chances of developing cancers such as those affecting the colon and breast. Meanwhile, consuming seven or more drinks per week comes with a higher risk of negative health outcomes, including heart disease and stroke.
In Canada, a standard drink is considered one of the following: 12 oz. five percent alcohol beer, five oz. wine with 12 percent alcohol, or 1.5 oz. strong drinks with 40 percent alcohol.
Previous guidelines prescribed by the CCSA for low-risk alcohol consumption suggested a maximum of 10 drinks per week for women and 15 drinks per week for men. These recommendations also form the basis of Health Canada’s drinking guidelines.
Given the links to cancer, the Canadian Cancer Society (CSS) is also calling on the federal government to implement mandatory labeling of alcoholic beverages, said Elizabeth Holmes, senior manager of health policy at CSS. Cancer is the leading cause of death in Canadanotes the CCSA.
More than 40 per cent of Canadians are unaware that alcohol increases the risk of cancer, she told CTV News Channel on Tuesday. The less alcohol you drink, the lower the risk of cancer.
Even moderate drinking is linked to increased cancer risk, Holmes said.
However, for those who reduce their alcohol consumption, it may result in some benefits down the road, Thompson said.
There is some evidence that reducing alcohol use will reverse some of the harmful effects of alcohol, she said.
CHANGES IN ALCOHOL CONSUMPTION REQUIRE A CULTURAL CHANGE: EXPERT
Over the past 12 years, the scientific evidence about the effects of alcohol consumption has changed dramatically, Caudarella said. The latest guidelines stem from a report published by the CCSA in August 2022, which is based on two years of research and more than 5,000 peer-reviewed studies.
While this has prompted changes to the CCSA’s latest guidelines, there also needs to be a shift in thinking about the health risks that come from alcohol consumption, Caudarella said.
There can no longer be a line we have drawn in the sand under which we can guarantee safety, he said. There is no completely safe amount.
Additionally, reducing consumption can be challenging because of the cultural role alcohol plays as part of social networks, Thompson said. To facilitate this cultural change, the federal government also needs to play a role, she said.
We know that when alcohol is cheap and available, people drink more, she said. So putting in better regulations on things like marketing and advertising, the availability and pricing of alcohol, and these warning labels can really help shift the culture in a positive direction.
With files from CTVNews.cas Tom Yun and The Canadian Press
