The PMO apologizes for leaving the Saskatchewan premier off the guest list

OTTAWA –

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office has apologized for not informing him of a visit to the province this week.

Trudeau was in Saskatoon on Monday to tour a rare earth processing plant with the city’s mayor, Charlie Clark.

The Prime Minister was not on the guest list.

Moe complained on Twitter, calling the snub “disappointing” as the federal and provincial governments see eye to eye on the development of critical and rare earth minerals.

“The province was left off the list for reasons I don’t know. Are my feelings hurt by that? No, of course not. But it’s a missed opportunity,” he said Monday.

Moe told reporters in Regina that he wanted to speak “briefly” with Trudeau about further investment in rare earth elements in Saskatchewan and net zero emissions strategies for processing plants.

Trudeau’s office later apologized for not informing him of the visit to the province ahead of time, the prime minister said.

When asked about the tweet on Monday, Trudeau said he has had many opportunities to make announcements with Moe over the years.

A spokeswoman for the Prime Minister’s Office said on Tuesday they had “nothing else to add”.

Moe said he found out Trudeau was visiting Vital Metals in Saskatoon through the media Monday morning and that he would have attended the tour if he had been invited.

“I got up and read the paper and I was like, ‘Wow,'” Moe said.

“When I go to Ottawa, I let the prime minister know I’ll be in Ottawa. He can do the same.”

Critical minerals were among the issues discussed by Trudeau, US President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a summit last week in Mexico.

Moe said Trudeau was “likely informed” of a discussion between Saskatchewan and the US on the same topic.

In December, Moe traveled to Washington, DC and met with several members of the Biden administration to discuss North American energy security.

Moe called the lack of cooperation a “missed opportunity” and said “the perception of a provincial government and a federal government that don’t get along is not the way it should be.”

Ottawa has signaled it wants Canada to become a global competitor in the market for rare-earth elements used in products such as cellphones, televisions, computers, automobiles, wind turbines and jet aircraft.

Canada has some of the largest known reserves of such metals in the world, Natural Resources Canada said, many of which are found in Saskatchewan.

China is currently the world’s largest producer of rare earth elements, accounting for almost 60 percent of annual global production, with most of the remaining 40 percent shared between the US, Myanmar, Australia and Madagascar , the department said.

The prime minister wasn’t the only one who described being slighted by Trudeau’s visit to Saskatchewan on Monday.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations said it was shocked that Trudeau did not visit the Star Blanket Cree Nation, which reported last week that it found more than 2,000 anomalies on the ground near a former residential school site, including what is believed to be a fragment of a child’s jaw.

Trudeau said he spoke with the First Nation chief on Friday to offer support from the federal government as the community seeks “healing and closure.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 17, 2023.