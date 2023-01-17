Multicampus, Multidisciplinary Grants awarded | UC Davis

Two UC funding programs have recently awarded nearly $17 million to 29 multi-campus, multidisciplinary projects, eight of them with UC Davis researchers as principal investigators.

UC announced its funding decisions Jan. 9 for the 2023 round of Multicampus Research Programs and Initiatives, or MRPI, awarding 21 grants totaling $16.4 million. UC Davis researchers are lead PIs on four of the projects on reproductive justice topics, diabetic retinopathy screening in underserved populations and air quality in low-income communities of color and are involved in 12 of the 21 projects overall.

The Center for Information Technology Research in the Interest of Society and the Banatao Institute, known as CITRIS, given grants of up to $60,000 each to eight projects for 2022, as announced on December 14. Half of the projects have UC Davis researchers as lead PIs. One project will build a remote platform for monitoring patients with Alzheimer's disease, while others seek to upgrade heavy construction equipment with electricity to reduce carbon emissions; restore speech communication with a multimodal decoder-synthesizer; and build remote sensing tools to assess ecosystem resilience after wildfires. UC Davis researchers, including some with the UC Davis Nature Reserve System, are involved in six of the eight projects.

MRPI

University grants for Multicampus Research Programs and Initiatives awarded every two years through a highly competitive application process, this year 21 winning projects emerged from 96 applications. To be eligible, proposals must draw on multidisciplinary academic expertise from at least three campuses, thereby leveraging the UC system’s renowned research capabilities to develop real-world solutions to important problems facing California and the world.

The university has awarded more than 120 MRPI grants totaling more than $155 million since 2009, involving more than 730 UC faculty members.

Many of the projects funded this year bring into sharp focus the overlap between climate change and health equity and prioritize research projects designed to benefit vulnerable or historically marginalized communities.

UC Davis 2023 MPRI lead PIs, from left: Brittany Chambers, Marina Radulaski, Glenn Yiu and Clare Cannon.

UC Davis participants are listed here, by project:

Advancing Knowledge and Reproductive Justice: The UC Community Research Center Brittany Chambers (Lead PI), Assistant Professor, Department of Human Ecology, CA&ES; in partnership with UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco. Grant: $1.3 million. The project will take a participatory approach to authentically engage community members as researchers and partners.

CIRCUIT: Collaborative Interdisciplinary Research in Quantum Information Topics Marina Radulaski (Lead PI), Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, College of Engineering, in collaboration with UC Berkeley, UC Merced, and UC Santa Cruz. Grant: $300,000. The project will contribute to the development of the quantum internet and distributed quantum computing while engaging a diverse group of students in education and hands-on research.

contribute to the development of the quantum internet and distributed quantum computing while engaging a diverse group of students in education and hands-on research. UC Diabetic Teleophthalmology Collaborative Initiative Examination of retinopathy Glenn Yiu (main PI) , professor of ophthalmology, UC Davis Health, in partnership with the medical centers at UC San Diego, UC San Francisco and UC Los Angeles. Grant: $2 million. The goal is to expand access to eye care for diabetics, particularly in underserved populations, for early detection and treatment of eye conditions such as diabetic retinopathy, the leading cause of blindness in adults. The project will use digital medical equipment for teleophthalmology, or remote ophthalmology. Read more about Yiu’s project in this release from UC Davis Health.

Toxic Air Pollutants in California Environmental Justice Communities Clare Cannon (Lead PI), Assistant Professor, Community and Regional Development, Department of Human Ecology, College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, collaborating with UC Davis Anthony Wexler, a distinguished professor in two engineering departments and in the Department of Land, Air and Water Resources, CA&ES, and researcher from UC Irvine and UC Merced. Grant: $1.1 million. Wexler, co-PI on this proposal, received special funding from the California Air Resources Board and the US Environmental Protection Agency to develop relatively inexpensive instruments to measure toxic metals and volatile organic compounds in the air. The MRPI grant will support researchers in bringing these tools to low-income communities of color, where concentrations of hazardous air pollutants tend to be higher, and collaborating with residents and government agencies in efforts to improve quality of air.

UC Davis researchers are also involved in MRPI-funded projects dealing with anti-Asian violence, dust storms, green buildings and the use of satellites for efficient use of water and yield prediction.

Neelanjana Gautam, communications specialist, UC Davis Office of Research, contributed to this report.

CITRUS

Eleven UC Davis and UC Davis Health researchers are involved in six of the eight projects that have received funding from CITRIS Seed Award Programin which every proposition must include at least two of the five CITRIS campuses UC Berkeley, UC Davis, UC Davis Health, UC Merced, and UC Santa Cruz and have at least two PIs representing different CITRIS campuses.

The seed prize program supports interdisciplinary early-stage research in the information technology sector and expects results within a year, given that this promises to achieve larger-scale funding from various sources. Towards this end,

The CITRIS Seed Award program has supported more than 240 early-stage interdisciplinary research projects since 2008 that promise to shape the future of their fields. Projects are expected to show results within a year of receiving their funding.

UC Davis 2022 CITRIS Seed Award Lead PIs, from left: Alyssa Weakley, Shima Nazari, Lee Miller and Gary Bucciarelli.

UC Davis participants are listed here, by project: