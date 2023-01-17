Commemoration of Holocaust Remembrance Day 2023





Tower Hamlets Council will be holding a series of events this month to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27. People in Tower Hamlets are being invited to join together to challenge hatred and prejudice by remembering the millions killed in the Holocaust, Nazi Persecution and the subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur. The theme of Holocaust Remembrance Day 2023 is Ordinary People. Genocide is facilitated by ordinary people; ordinary people turn a blind eye, believe the propaganda and join murderous regimes. And those who are persecuted, oppressed and killed in genocide are not persecuted because of the crimes they have committed – they are persecuted simply because they are ordinary people who belong to a certain group. Ordinary people can also make a difference and did make a difference during the holocaust. Lutfur Rahman, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “Tower Hamlets has always been a place where ordinary people have come together to take a stand against intolerance and division. As we remember the millions who suffered persecution and lost their lives during the Holocaust and other genocides, let us continue to make a difference by standing together as a community to challenge all forms of hatred.” Tower Hamlets Council is working in partnership to deliver a program of events and activities including film screenings, an interfaith memorial event and a walk, to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day 2023, in line with the theme of ‘Ordinary People’. Sufia Alam Head of Programs and Maryam Centre, London Muslim Center and Interim Chair of Tower Hamlets Interfaith Forum said: “Let us ordinary people come together to remember the millions of ordinary people who were killed in the Holocaust and to challenge hatred and prejudice wherever we see it. Ordinary people suffered and died because they belonged to a certain group and we common people still grieve over this tragedy. We ordinary people can be extraordinary and end the hatred that divides us and causes us harm. “The Islamic faith teaches us that taking a life is like killing all of humanity. Together we can remove hatred from our society, standing side by side as one humanity and pray for peace in this world.” Visit the Holocaust Remembrance Day program for complete listings. Posted on Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.towerhamlets.gov.uk/News_events/2023/January/Commemorating-Holocaust-Memorial-Day-2023.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos