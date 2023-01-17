Winter shelter to open in Salmon Arm





People experiencing homelessness in Salmon Arm will soon have access to a warm and safe place to sleep when a new temporary winter shelter opens in the community. “We recognize the urgent need to provide safe, indoor housing for those currently sheltered outside in Salmon Arm,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “While we have invested in more than 5,200 shelter spaces across BC this winter season, we recognize that shelters are not a long-term solution to homelessness, and through BC Housing we continue to look for more supportive housing opportunities in the region.” Located in the Downtown Activity Center at 451 Shuswap St., the new shelter will be open from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, offering a place to stay for about 20 people. The shelter is the result of a partnership between the Province, the Canadian Mental Health Association Shuswap Revelstoke (CMHA-SR) and the City of Salmon Arm. Guests at the new shelter will have access to hot meals, sanitary facilities, off-site warming centers during the day and referrals to health services. CMHA-SR will operate the new shelter. CMHA-SR operates a variety of different housing programs in Salmon Arm, including supportive housing and family and senior housing. “We are pleased to have been able to secure a temporary space for a winter shelter at 451 Shuswap St.,” said Dawn Dunlop, CMHA-SR executive director. “This was the result of the cooperation of many partners. We are excited to open the space and look forward to welcoming and supporting people in our community.” Space in the Downtown Activity Center is leased by BC Housing from January 1 to April 30, 2023. Additionally, BC Housing will continue to search for a suitable permanent home in Salmon Arm. “Thank you to our partners BC Housing and CMHA Shuswap/Revelstoke for helping to provide a safe, warm, sleeping space for those who need it most,” said Alan Harrison, mayor of Salmon Arm. The province, through BC Housing, is providing operating funding for the shelter. While shelters play an important role, especially during extreme weather, the Province’s goal is to move people experiencing homelessness into permanent and safe housing. As of 2017, the province has more than 36,000 affordable homes delivered or under development, including 138 homes in Salmon Arm. Learn more: To see a map of all permanent, temporary and extreme weather response shelters in all communities in BC, visit: https://smap.bchousing.org/ A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in BC is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC To learn about the steps the Province is taking to address the housing crisis and provide affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0002-000039 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos