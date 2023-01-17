Oceans break record for highest temperatures four years in a row | Smart news





In 2022, the world’s oceans reached their warmest temperature on record for the fourth consecutive year, a new study suggests. The findings, published last week in Advances in Atmospheric Sciencesare an excellent indicator of the long-term pattern of human-caused climate change. Sea surface temperatures have a major impact on the world’s weather, with warmer oceans linked to more extreme hurricanes, heat waves, droughts and heavy rains, writes Andrew Freedman for Axios. Since 1970, the oceans have absorbed about 90 percent of the excess heat from greenhouse gas emissions. CNNs Ivana Kottasov. Ocean temperature is less sensitive to short-term weather changes than air temperature, making the oceans a good gauge for the effects of climate change. If you want to know how fast the globe has warmed and if you want to see the future climate, the answer is in the oceans, study co-author John Abrahama thermal sciences expert at the University of St. Thomas, says of him Axios. It shows us the past and helps us project into the future. A warmer ocean also means expanding water, rising sea levels and flooding. It is increasingly likely that, between 2020 and 2100, the ocean along the US coastline could stands up on two legs. A recent NASA study found that the ocean may rise up to a foot in about 25 years. The global ocean is rising, and more than that, the rise is accelerating, David Hollandsaid a physical climate scientist at New York University Living sciences Joe Phelan in November. The projected increase for the Gulf Coast of about 1 foot by 2050 is huge. This could make hurricane-related storms even worse than they currently are. The new study also looked at ocean salinity, which determines water density and affects ocean circulation, reports Damian Carrington for Guardian. The researchers found that the difference between average salinity in high- and low-salinity regions (also called the salinity contrast index) was the highest on record in 2022. Saline areas become saltier, and fresh areas become cooler, and thus there is a continuous increase in the intensity of the hydrologic cycle, Lijing Chenglead author and researcher for the Institute of Atmospheric Physics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, says in adeclaration. The study shows that the ocean is also becoming more stratified, developing layers of different densities that make it more difficult to transport materials such as oxygen and nutrients through the water. More stratification also makes the oceans absorb less heat from the atmosphere, furthering global warming, for every Guardian. Scientists have raised concerns about more than just ocean warming, last year broke records for extreme weather and air temperatures. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration revealed that the year 2022 was Sixth hottest year on record since 1880, despite the La Nia weather pattern, which tends to lower global temperatures. Europe saw it the worst drought in 500 yearslast summer. It was New Year’s Day 2023 the hottest day of Januaryever recorded for at least eight European countries. Without significant action by humans, scientists say these trends are likely to continue. The oceans are absorbing most of the warming from human carbon emissions. Until we reach net zero emissions, this warming will continue and continue to break ocean heat content records, as we did this year. Michael man, a climate science researcher at the University of Pennsylvania and an author of the new study, says in the statement. Better awareness and understanding of the oceans is a foundation for action to combat climate change. Recommended videos

