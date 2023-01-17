Don’t be fooled by the WEF group: another world is possible

Once a year, a host of private jets with invited guests descend on the small Swiss mountain town of Davos for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Seemingly oblivious to the irony, attendees’ high pursuit will be to find innovative ways to use capitalism to solve the problems caused by capitalism, which continues to rampantly exacerbate inequality and ruthlessly exploit our world natural.

In the first full-scale forum since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, these corporate bosses seem to prefer imagining the end of the world (at least for others) to trying to imagine changing the economic system causing so much damage to our world.

The good news is that the solutions already exist, and many more would emerge if we gave them room to grow. While the billionaires of the WEF have remained deadlocked in the announced forums purpose For the past half century, individuals and communities around the world have been creating their own solutions to the crises they are facing, especially in the Global South – and they are working.

People are working together to create fairer and more sustainable ways of living. Neoliberal capitalism is conspicuously absent from these solutions. Justice plays an active role – recognizing the disproportionate impacts on those who contributed least to the problem. Here are some of the ways the WEF group has missed the point of creating an equitable and environmentally sustainable future with dignity and security for all, rather than the extractive, consumerist, polarizing capitalism that characterizes them.

The World Economic Forum is a super polluting event

Many of the thousands of attendees travel to Davos by private jet, mocking the WEF’s stated commitment to 1.5C Paris climate targets. The new analysis reveals the ecological hypocrisy of the present. Often traveling very short distances, over a thousand private jets flew in and out of airports serving Davos during the week of WEF 2022, causing CO2 emissions four times greater than an average week, equivalent to 350,000 cars. Meanwhile, 80% of people in the world have never flownand combat more frequent and dangerous extreme heat, floods and droughts.

Activists from Extinction Rebellion and Greenpeace Netherlands hold a peaceful protest at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, the EU’s second largest, by banning private jets from landing and taking off. The Extinction Rebellion

Private jets and unnecessary short-haul flights are the most striking illustration of climate inequality and invalidate any aspirations for climate consciousness. Greenpeace is calling for a Europe-wide ban on the use of private jets.

By following the lead of those most affected, not the tired ideas that caused the problem in the first place

WEF it’s a private event where most people pay to enterand typically around 3,000 business leaders, political leaders and media representatives attend. This is not the multilateralism we need. In fact, the UN remains the only true multilateral forum.

The WEF elite has usurped a devastating amount of power to support a dangerous, polluting and flawed system that works for their benefit at the expense of everyone else and our planet. As international research and advocacy institutes such as the Transnational Institute pointed out, there is considerable evidence that past meetings of the World Economic Forum have stimulated free trade agreementswhich have consolidated and expanded the neoliberal stranglehold on national and local economies, limiting the ability of policymakers to legislate in the public interest, as well as helping to deregulate the financial sector as a result of the 2008 global financial crisis.

The collusion between these private actors and those who must make policies in the public interest serves wealth and power amassed through environmental destruction, human exploitation, tax avoidance and avoidance and political games. The prioritization of private wealth has caused and continues to cause widespread social injustice alongside climate and environmental collapse.

The discussions in Davos exclude the people most affected by the problems that the neoliberal proponents who descend on that exclusive little ski resort help create. Solutions are not workable, nor will they get to the root of the problem, if they ignore the people who are most affected. Inviting some civil society representatives does not make it an inclusive forum. Especially when those who challenge the dominant narrative are not invited again.

Fight Inequality Concert in Manila, Philippines, 2019. A global week of action was organized by the Fight Inequality Alliance to highlight the growing gap between the rich and the poor. Jilson Tiu / Greenpeace

of Fight the Inequality Alliance is calling for wealth taxes to reduce the extreme inequality that creates and exacerbates so many crises in our societies. Oxfams latest report shows that the richest 1% took almost two-thirds of all the wealth created since 2020 – $42 trillion – which is almost twice as much as the rest of us, 99% of the world’s population.

Taxing the rich and their vast wealth it is such an easy step for public officials. What are they waiting for?

Getting creative with solutions and looking seven generations ahead

The organizers of the World Economic Forum claim that the purpose of the event is to bring together the world’s top leaders to debate the most pressing global problems and seek solutions to these challenges. But we already know what the problems and solutions are already exists.

By prioritizing care and community over privatized profit at all costs, we can build communities, economies and societies that are more resilient and in harmony with our planet. There is not just one form of development for countries to follow: especially given that rich countries got this way by exploiting others through colonialism, and more recently free trade rules and militarism, we need to look at other means more cooperative and peaceful. Fortunately we have new socio-economic models to help us with this.

Indigenous peoples and communities gives us particularly useful instructions for our actions. They operate from the concept of taking action today only after considering the impact those actions may have many generations to come. What if before every decision and action we take, we first ask the following question: how will this affect people seven generations after us? Or do you just start by thinking about your children and grandchildren?

Greenpeace Justice Action at the World Economic Forum in Davos, 2018. Civil society comes together to demand change from leaders at the World Economic Forum: Greenpeace Switzerland activists project messages from Amnesty International, the European Trade Union Confederation, the Alliance for Combating Inequality , Greenpeace, International Trade Union Confederation, Public Eye, Attac Switzerland and the Swiss Coalition for Corporate Justice on the hillsides across from the World Economic Forum. Greenpeace / Lumina Obscura

As the recent climate talks, plastics talks and biodiversity talks show, we need effective multilateral cooperation, ambitious and legally binding agreements, money from rich countries and big polluters, and full implementation of real solutions to rooted in justice. In this way we can take impactful action far beyond our own communities, and also shape the world for generations to come.

We can have economic and political systems that work for humanity and nature, rather than being trapped by them. Let it tax on the rich to support healthy and good societies, to cancel debt, to go beyond GDP to focus on well-being rather than growth. Let’s increase energy resilience and protect the climate and nature. Together we can build a future based on solidarity and cooperation, where progress is measured in collective well-being from the local to the global level.

The possibilities are endless and our imaginations should run wild. Young people dream of a greener, better, safer and more inclusive future. Radical action requires hope, and hope requires imagination. Imagination is the basis for taking action. And we have it in abundance.

Let’s use it to bring about the change we need.

Shira Stanton is a Senior Policy Strategist at Greenpeace International