



Tedros announced establishment of the TB Vaccine Acceleration Council at a high-level panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. During his opening remarks, he noted that one of the most important lessons from COVID-19 the answer is that innovative health interventions can be carried out quickly if they are given political priority and adequately funded: no new tuberculosis vaccine has been licensed in a century, despite its impact on human health. The challenges presented by TB and COVID-19 are different, but the ingredients that accelerate science, research and innovation are the same: urgent public investments, money; philanthropic support; and engaging the private sector and communities, Tedros said. We believe that the TB field will benefit from similar high-level coordination. No slowdown The new council aims to bring together funders, global agencies, governments and those with TB in identifying and overcoming barriers to vaccine development. TB, also known as consumption, is caused by bacteria that mostly affect the lungs. It is spread through the air when someone who has TB coughs, sneezes or spits. The disease is curable and preventable, yet despite global commitments to end TB by 2030, the epidemic shows no sign of slowing, says who. In 2021, about 10.6 million fell ill with this disease and 1.6 million died from it. Drug resistance continues to be a major problem, with close to half a million people developing drug-resistant TB each year. A single vaccine Currently, the Bacillus Calmette-Gurin (BCG) vaccine, developed in 1921, is the only licensed vaccine against tuberculosis. While BCG provides moderate efficacy in preventing severe forms of TB in infants and young children, it does not adequately protect adolescents and adults, who account for nearly 90 percent of global TB transmissions. The WHO recently ordered a study for investment in new tuberculosis vaccines, which estimates that over 25 years, a vaccine that is 50 percent effective in preventing disease in young adults and adults could avert up to 76 million cases of TB. Furthermore, every dollar invested in a 50 percent effective vaccine can generate an economic return of $7 in terms of prevented health costs and increased productivity. Additionally, an estimated 8.5 million lives could be saved, as well as $6.5 billion in costs faced by TB-affected households, especially for the poorest and most vulnerable. Meanwhile, a vaccine with 75 percent efficacy could prevent up to 110 million new cases of TB and 12.3 million deaths. Countries will meet later this year for a high-level UN meeting to review progress on commitments made in a 2018 political declaration to fight TB. The WHO described the event as an important opportunity to correct obstacles in the response to the virus, which includes the urgent development and distribution of new vaccines against tuberculosis.

