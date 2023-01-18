Can the Ukrainian Orthodox Church survive the war with Russia?

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church has declared full independence from the Moscow Patriarchate, but for now that independence is recognized only by it.

The Russian leadership is increasingly turning to religious rhetoric in its propaganda about the war against Ukraine, citing the protection of Orthodoxy and the “de-Satanization” of Ukraine among the goals of the invasion. The Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) apparently sees no problem in conferring saintly qualities on a brutal war against a neighboring Orthodox country. Nor is the ROC concerned about the impact of its actions on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), which has for centuries been part of the ROC, albeit with broad rights of autonomy. Now her former ties to Moscow have left her struggling for survival.

The Russian invasion prompted the UOC Council to declare full independence from Moscow on May 27, but this has not ruled out talk in Ukraine of the need to close the church over its pre-war ties to the Moscow Patriarchate. Among the proposed solutions is its folding into the rival Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), which was given autocephalous (independence from the patriarch of another country) by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople in 2018.

The situation that UOC has found itself seems to be hopeless. Some of its senior clergy have openly collaborated with the Russian occupation army, raising doubts about the loyalty of the rest. Since October, Ukrainian authorities have been conducting raids on UOC churches and monasteries across the country. Dozens of its senior clerics are now under criminal investigation or on Ukraine’s sanctions list, while some have fled to Russia with the Russian military in tow.

Despite such a deep crisis, the UOC has demonstrated surprising resilience. Only 10 percent of UOC parishes—about 1,200 out of 12,000—have passed under the jurisdiction of the autocephalous OCU since the war began. The UOC remains the largest church in Ukraine, a country in which 12 percent of the population attends church weekly, compared to just 6 percent in Russia.

This can be largely explained by the efforts of the UOC itself, which since the beginning of the war has supported the Ukrainian army, provided humanitarian aid and helped organize humanitarian corridors in besieged Mariupol, earning thanks from President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Many UOC priests stopped including Patriarch Kirill in their public prayers once Russia invaded. Even members of the clergy and congregation who had pro-Russian views before the war are outraged by the public stances of the ROC and the Moscow Patriarchate. At the same time, they are reluctant to sever relations with the ROC and join the OCU, due to long-standing enmity with the latter, often on a personal level, and fear of being branded as schismatics by other branches of the Church. Orthodox.

Furthermore, the OCU is forbidden by the terms of its autocephaly to establish parishes outside of Ukraine, as this is considered the jurisdiction of Constantinople. Ukrainian refugees attend other Orthodox churches abroad, such as Polish, Czech, Finnish and Serbian. But those churches are not everywhere, and ROC places of worship abroad – where the Ukrainian diaspora made up a significant part of the congregation – have largely lost their Ukrainian visitors since the start of the war. Accordingly, the UOC has established parishes in thirty-two European cities, including Antwerp, Cologne and Leipzig.

In any case, it would be impossible to ban UOC completely, for various reasons. Under Ukrainian law, each parish, diocese or monastery is a separate legal entity, meaning there are thousands in total, all of which must be banned individually.

It is also likely to cause public outrage. A draft law banning the activity of “religious organizations linked to centers of influence in the Russian Federation” sparked outrage in the ranks of Ukraine’s armed forces. An outright ban is therefore unlikely, but the Ukrainian government is making clear that the future of the UOC depends on how convincingly it can demonstrate that it has cut ties with the ROC.

Canon law is not codified, making it difficult to say what the exact status of the UOC is now. The UOC itself has already adopted a new independent charter that says it is not bound to adhere to decrees passed by the Russian Orthodox Church. However, the ROC still considers the UOC part of the ROC. The website of the Moscow Patriarchate lists all Ukrainian bishops. The ROC has not adopted any resolutions, except for issuing a statement on May 29 “expressing support for the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in connection with the unprecedented pressure from various circles.”

There is no agreement in global Orthodoxy on the procedure for granting autocephaly. In 1970, the ROC gave it to the Orthodox Church in America, which to this day has not yet been recognized by either the Patriarchate of Constantinople or other Orthodox churches.

When Constantinople granted autocephaly to the OCU in 2018, it prompted the ROC to cut ties with Constantinople. In an ideal world, the Ecumenical Council would make the decision on autocephaly, but the Orthodox churches are too divided to meet for the council: there is always one church that refuses to participate and is at war with another.

The UOC has declared full independence from the Moscow Patriarchate, but has yet to meet any of the three requirements to do so: a formal request for autocephaly (something the Ukrainian government may see as recognition that it is part of the ROC, although it will absurd to deny the historical connections between the two churches); the consent of the church from which it is gaining independence; and the approval of other Orthodox churches. However, these requests are also included in a document that, although it was signed by the representatives of all Orthodox churches, was not included in the agenda of the Pan-Orthodox Council, therefore technically it was not approved.

In any case, given the existence of autocephalous OCU, the prospect of this status also being given to UOC seems unlikely. And while the UOC’s merger with the OCU would suit the Ukrainian government, it is unrealistic: the UOC’s rhetoric towards its rival jurisdiction remains aggressive.

In all likelihood, the UOC’s only option is to try to buy time and react to events as they unfold. Meanwhile, it remains in a legally and canonically gray area of ​​de facto independence known only to itself.

