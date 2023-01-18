International
New alcohol consumption guidelines call for phased approach, experts say – Winnipeg
New national guidance released Tuesday by the Canadian Center on Substance Use and Addiction now recommends that adults have only up to two drinks a week.
It’s a significant drop from what was previously thought to be safe, which was two to three drinks a day.
However, cutting back on drinking can seem overwhelming for some and so experts recommend that people start with small steps.
“It’s not alcohol. It’s a harm-reduction approach, perhaps recognizing that most Canadians would have a difficult time completely abstaining from alcohol,” said psychologist Dominique Morisano.
Long-term alcohol use can significantly affect the body and mind, and experts recommend weaning it off gradually.
Initiatives like the Canadian Cancer Society’s “Dry February” or the more popular “Dry January” may also encourage trimming, but this is more of a cold turkey approach.
So to really implement a change in the drinking culture, Holmes suggests a similar approach to smoking cessation.
“The changes that have occurred with smoking include a greater understanding of the health risks associated with smoking and policy changes to really shape the environment to reduce and help people quit,” said Elizabeth Holmes. , senior manager of health policy at the Canadian Cancer Society.
Holmes said over 40 per cent of Canadians are unaware that there is a link between alcohol and cancer risk.
Dr. Alan Katz of the Max Rady College of Medicine at the University of M’s said there is no one specific thing that can cause cancer, but the evidence that alcohol is a major factor is undeniable.
“(Alcohol) increases the risk of serious health effects such as cancers, heart disease, high blood pressure,” Katz said.
“We can do more to protect people by drinking less.”
Katz said the most prominent cancers that are linked to this substance are breast cancer and colorectal cancer.
“More than two drinks a day increases the risk of cancer, and the more you drink, the higher the risk.”
Many Canadians are turning to alternative drinks instead of alcohol
A new Winnipeg-based company is a non-alcoholic retailer that sells alcohol-free craft beer, wines, spirits and cocktails from around the world.
“When we go to the markets, people are amazed by the amount of different products that are currently available. Most people have never heard of tequila and still whiskey and other alcoholic beverages,” said Shane Halliburton, founder of The Sobr Market.
The center is also calling for the federal government to mandate warning labels on cigarette-like beverage containers.
Most substance abuse calls to paramedics involve alcohol
