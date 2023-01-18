Canada’s largest assisted dying organ donation

A growing number of patients seeking medical assistance in dying are seeking to donate their organs for transplant, says an international review that found Canada is performing the most organ transplants from MAID patients among four countries studied that offer the practice.

The report is first review ever of the growing use of this new practice worldwide. The review was conducted in 2021 and the results were officially published in December 2022.

We saw that everyone is working in different directions. And then we said OK, well, let’s start an international (discussion) of all the countries involved, said Dr. Johannes Mulder, a physician and MAID provider in Zwolle, the Netherlands, in an interview with CTV News.

Data compiled for the paper shows that in Canada, Belgium, the Netherlands and Spain, combined, 286 recipients of assisted dying provide life-saving organs for transplant to 837 patients in the years up to and including 2021.

Doctors in Canada, where medical assistance in dying (MAID) was decriminalized in 2016, performed almost half of the world’s post-MAID organ transplants during that period (136), according to the publication.

Data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information confirm this new source of organ transplant calculations six percent of all transplants from deceased donors in Canada in 2021. Some transplants, such as those for kidneys and livers, can be done with patients who are alive.

I was quite proud that Canada has done so well in terms of organ donation from MAID patients, said Arthur Schafer, director of the Center for Professional and Applied Ethics at the University of Manitoba, in an interview with CTV News.

With more than 4,000 Canadians waiting for organ transplants, some of whom are dying, he says Canada’s numbers show a strong movement to turn death into a win-win.

So I say, ‘Good for us.’ It’s a wonderful opportunity for someone facing death to do something meaningful toward the end of their life, Schafer said.

TREND FROM THE PATIENT

International review of this new practice has been largely driven by patients suffering from irreversible degenerative diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson’s.

If this organ has abandoned me, I can do something good, Mulder says, so patients make their own decisions.

Canadian ALS patient Sharron Demchuk donated her kidneys and lungs after her medically assisted death in September 2021. Her family says she herself pushed her doctors to consider a way she could help people after to die, becoming the first in New Brunswick to do this.

She kept chasing, kept pushing, and even though she wasn’t able to speak, she was taking notes on my dad. Here’s what I want you to ask them. Here’s what I mean, her daughter, Darlene Demchuk, told CTV News last year.

One of the goals of the international report, says Mulder, was to openly share information about how countries are managing this controversial and evolving new practice, including the complex ethical and logistical issues of consent from vulnerable patients.

What should you do, or what should you not do? And how to keep the whole project completely voluntary, he said of some of the concerns, noting that patients should never be pressured to choose MAID to increase the availability of donor organs.

That’s a concern shared by Trudo Lemmens, a professor of health law and policy at the University of Toronto.

He points to statistics showing more than 35 per cent of Canadians who died of MAID in 2021 felt they were “a burden to family, friends or caregivers according to a Health Canada report.

I worry that people who struggle with a lack of self-esteem and self-worth may be led to see this as an opportunity to mean something, Lemmens said in an emailed comment to CTV News.

With other countries such as Australia looking at medical aid in dying alongside organ donation, Mulder says public trust in this new medical practice needs to be developed and maintained.

That is why guidelines are necessary and should also be strict, the doctor said.

WHY CANADA LEADS THE WORLD IN POST-SERVICE ORGAN TRANSPLANTS

Our guidelines have been made Canadian and work well, said Dr. Sam Shemie, a Montreal intensive care unit physician and medical advisor to Canadian Blood Services, who helped create the guide that guides health workers in Canada in 2019.

Like other countries, Canada requires that the decision be voluntary. MAID donors give informed and competent consent. The guidance states that selection and approval for MAID must come first. The decision to become an organ donor can only be formalized by a special transplant team.

The first thing is, are you accepted? And once you’re accepted, it’s your decision to follow.

We would never say, Hey, do you want Chupa? and, Hey, do you want to be an organ donor? It’s unethical, Shemie told CTV News, adding that patients also have the right to change their minds at any time.

And Canada has other measures that could account for its largest number of MAID donors.

In other countries, the patients themselves must first come up with the idea that they want to donate. But Quebec and Ontario moved to tell patients earlier.

In our province, in fact, if the law says if someone is going to die, you have to offer them organ donation organ and tissue donation, and we have to apply that to MAID patients as well, said Shemie of Quebec policy.

The other difference in Canada is based on the types of patients receiving MAID. In the Netherlands or Belgium, there is a higher percentage of terminal cancer patients who choose euthanasia. Those with cancer cannot donate because of the risks to organ recipients.

In Canada, statistics show that 65 percent of patients seeking MAID have cancer.

And so I think that’s one of the reasons why we’re ahead of the game, is because more MAID-seeking patients in Canada are eligible to donate because they have diseases like ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or multiple sclerosis, Shemie said.

ORGANS WORK WELL

The international review also shows that despite concerns that the cocktail of drugs used in assisted dying can damage organs, studies from around the world and here in Canada show that they are unharmed and function very well after transplant.

An Ontario study of kidney recipients found that eight of nine kidneys from MAID donors began working normally almost immediately after transplant, with patients avoiding the need for dialysis even temporarily.

Some of the functions of these organs were almost as good as organs from living donors, said Dr. Patrick Luke, study author and co-director of the Multi-Organ Transplant Program at Health Sciences London.

As for our transplant patients, so far, everything has been very positive, he told CTV News.

Studies of lung transplants have shown similar success, with scientists now investigating the potential use of other tissues, including islet cells, to treat people with severe diabetes.

HOME TO HOSPITAL

Canada is also at the forefront of another emerging trend.

Until recently, only those who agreed to have a medically assisted death in a hospital could donate their organs. It was easier and safer for surgeons for retrieval and transplantation.

According to Health Canada data, 44.2% of MAID provisions in Canada took place at home.

The report shows that there are now eight documented cases in the world where providers offered assisted dying in patients’ homes. Five of them were in Canada.

MAID recipients are given medications at their home and then transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital to complete the procedure and receive the organs.

Dr. Shemie described the case of a patient in Ontario, saying that “with a lot of help from the paramedics at the fire department we were able to alleviate this.

But there are differences between countries in how to do this and what medications to use.

In fact, Canada is currently updating its protocol, now submitted for publication in the Journal of the Canadian Medical Association, and Dr. Shemie says he will share with other countries considering expanding assisted dying and organ transplants.

It’s the kind of openness and transparency that Dr. Mulder.

These are all reasons why we wanted to release this document now, and we hope that every hospital and every jurisdiction will take this as a starting point for writing sound ethical protocols, he said.