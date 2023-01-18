International cannabis brand Biscuits expands global footprint with first dispensary based in Asia in Thailand





BANGKOK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–International brand of cannabis Biscuits today announced its entry into the cannabis market in Thailand with the opening of its first dispensary in the region on Saturday, January 21. Located in Bangkok’s famous international hub of food, music, art and culture, the launch of Cookies Thailand marks a milestone for the brand as it enters its 6th location and becomes Cookies’ 58th showcase worldwide . “The fact that I’m going to Asia for the first time is opening a Cookies store is not something I could have ever imagined and really special,” said Berner, co-founder and CEO of Cookies. “This store is beautiful and we are grateful to our partners on the ground in Thailand who helped make this possible. Thailand is an extremely unique country full of incredible culture and by opening a Cookies store with the support of the country of Thailand, I’m I’m grateful for. I hope Bangkok is ready for an exclusive fire genetics menu. I can’t wait to open the doors to a new continent on Saturday, 1/21/23!” To honor the vibrant culture of Southeast Asian countries, the 500 square meter dispensary will boast a beautifully curated atmosphere with Thai-inspired murals featuring a blessing from Thai Buddhist monks. As the first distributor in Asia with a credit card machine, Cookies’ iconic cultivars and products will be available for purchase, along with exclusive SF cookies clothing and accessories, including local stock goods specific to Thailand. Cookies Thailand has evolved organically as has my relationship with Berner for over 20 years, said Josh Schmidt, Vice President of Nature and Co-Founder of California Food Brand Dee Thai. Driven by the right purpose, honoring Thai culture and ethics, Cookies Thailand brings our friendship full circle, connecting my two loves of cannabis and Thailand. To commemorate the grand opening, Cookies will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, January 21 at 11:00 a.m. with Berner and celebrity guests, followed by a meet and greet with Berner. The event will feature photo opportunities with a Cookies-branded Tuk Tuk in front of the store for visitors. Visitors interested in entering Cookies Thailand must be at least 20 years old with a valid Thai National ID or foreign passport ready to present and cannot be pregnant in accordance with local laws. To attend the grand opening, please RSVP here. Cookies Thailand is located at 51 / 2 Soi Ruamrudee, Lumpinee, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330. Learn more at cookies.co. About Cookies Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area grower and grower Jai, is the world’s most recognized global cannabis company. Cookies appreciates the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles and has since expanded to 58 retail locations in 18 markets across 6 countries. Cookies was named one of America’s hottest brands for 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this rating. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.coand to learn more about CBD Cookies, visit shop.cookies.co

