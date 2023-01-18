BurgerFi opens new restaurant at Newark Liberty Airport

Fi Before You Fly: New BurgerFi location gives passengers better options for pre-flight meals

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., January 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BurgerFi International Inc . (Nasdaq: BFIBFIIW) (“BFI” or the “Company”), owner of one of the nation’s premier fast-casual “best burger” dining concepts through the BurgerFi brand and premium casual dining pizza brand under the name Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings (“Anthony’s”), today announced the opening of its newest restaurant at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).



BurgerFi opens a new location at Newark Liberty International Airport



“With travelers looking for a quick bite to eat before heading to their destination, BurgerFi offers ideal grab-and-go options,” said Ophir SternbergExecutive Chairman of BurgerFi International Inc. “BurgerFi’s flexible footprint makes airport locations ideal for introducing the brand to a wider audience, especially one that appreciates convenience without sacrificing quality.”

The first new BurgerFi restaurant opening in 2023 will operate seven days a week from 6-10 pm. It will serve 100% natural beef and fries, which can be combined with a wide variety of homemade sauces. Other favorites include the chef-created VegeFi Burger (a spin on a veggie burger), the CEO, a premium burger made with American Wagyu beef, the Fi’ed Chicken Sandwich, and Tenders and Frozen Custard Shakes.

Newark Liberty International Airport is known as the first major airport in the United Stateswith nearly 1200 flights per day and 50 flights per hour. Newark along with sister airports LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy International Airport, make up the largest airport system in the United Statesand the second largest in the world based on passenger traffic, and the largest in terms of total flight operations.

“Our partnership with BurgerFi brings a unique opportunity to offer high-quality 100% American Angus beef burgers with no steroids, antibiotics or additives. Master ConcessionAir is proud to partner with this well-known iconic brand, and not only meet, but exceed traveler expectations at Newark Liberty International Airport,” said Peter AmaroChief Executive Officer of Master ConcessionAir.

BurgerFi is strengthening its presence at airports across the country. It currently operates at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Jacksonville International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Additional projected airport openings in 2023 include a second location at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

“Airport exposure significantly increases brand awareness with thousands of travelers passing by the track every day,” said Steve LieberVice President of Franchise and Business Development at BurgerFi International Inc. “BurgerFi gives travelers a better burger option and eases the stress of finding the right meal before a flight.”

