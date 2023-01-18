UN rights experts say Iran’s detention of Belgian aid worker a ‘flagrant violation of international law’





We believe that Mr. Vandecasteele has been arbitrarily deprived of his liberty and is the victim of enforced disappearance for periods of detention, independent UN human rights experts said in a statement. His right to a fair trial before an independent and impartial tribunal was violated. These are flagrant violations of Iran’s obligations under international law, they said. Mr. Vandecasteele was arrested on February 24, 2022 by Iranian security agents and held in Evin prison before being transferred to an unknown place of detention. He was in Tehran to end his lease and move his furniture at the time of his arrest. In their statement, UN experts stated that he had suffered ill-treatment in detention and his health condition was critical. The seven plainclothes men who arrested him reportedly did not produce an arrest warrant or explain the charges against him. Mr. Vandecasteele underwent multiple interrogations, but law enforcement authorities were unable to bring him before a judge until November 2022. Kept in isolation UN experts said the Belgian national was denied access to a lawyer, was not allowed to communicate regularly with his family and had limited access to Belgian consular services. According to the statement, Mr. Vandecasteele was transported blindfolded to Evin prison from his secret detention center to meet with consular officials. Mr. Vandecasteele was held in solitary confinement from the first days of his detention at Evin Prison. After being moved to an unknown location in August 2022, he was kept in a windowless room located in the basement, without furniture. According to reports received by UN experts, Mr. Vandecasteele has lost 15 kilograms and is suffering from serious health problems. In November 2022, 10 months after he was arrested, Vandecasteele began a two-week hunger strike. In November 2022, the statement said, Mr. Vandecasteele informed Belgian consular officials that he had appeared before a court without the knowledge of local Belgian authorities. Iranian lawyers assigned to Mr. Vandecasteele did not speak during the trial, but he was informed that he had been convicted of all charges. On December 14, 2022, the family of Mr. Vandecasteeles was informed that he had been sentenced to 28 years in prison. Mental and physical health concerns According to local news reports, Mr. Vandecasteele was sentenced to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes on charges of espionage against the Islamic Republic, collaboration with the United States, currency smuggling and money laundering. We are very concerned about Mr. Vandecasteele’s mental and physical health and call on the Iranian authorities to release him and ensure his physical and psychological well-being, experts said. In October 2022, at least 21 foreign and dual nationals were arrested, mostly on espionage charges. In November, Iran’s judiciary revealed that 40 foreign nationals had been arrested for their involvement in the protests. Statement on the release of the many foreign and dual nationals who remain arbitrarily detained in Iran and condemns the January 14 execution of British-Iranian Alireza Akbari after he was sentenced to death for “corruption in the land and harming the country internally and externally safety. Alireza Akbari is said to have been subjected to torture and ill-treatment, including prolonged solitary confinement, and forced to make false confessions, they said.

