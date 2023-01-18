International
HMS retires from US news and world report rankings
Dear members of the HMS and HSDM community:
After careful consideration and consultation with colleagues and stakeholders throughout Harvard Medical School and beyond, I am writing today to announce that HMS will no longer submit data to US News & World Report (USNWR) to support the study and ranking of their top medical schools.
Education leaders have long criticized it methodology used by USNWR to rate and rank medical schools (see references below). However, my concerns and the perspectives I have heard from others are more philosophical than methodological and rest on the principled belief that rankings cannot meaningfully reflect high aspirations for educational excellence, graduate readiness, and compassionate and equitable patient care. that we try to promote. in our medical education programs.
As an unintended consequence, rankings create perverse incentives for institutions report misleading or inaccurate dataestablish policies to increase ranking rather than nobler objectives, or divert financial aid from students with financial need to high-achieving students with the means to maximize ranking criteria. Ultimately, the suitability of any particular medical school for any given student is too complex, nuanced, and individualized to be served by a rigid ranked list, regardless of methodology.
I have been thinking about this decision since I became dean six years ago. Bold and courageous moves by my respected colleague Dean John Manning of Harvard Law School and those of law school colleagues compelled me to act on behalf of Harvard Medical School. What matters most to me as a dean, student, and faculty member is not the #1 ranking, but the quality and richness of the educational experience we offer at Harvard Medical School that encourages personal growth and lifelong learning.
I recognize that prospective applicants have legitimate interests in evaluating the attributes of our school. I also value transparency and accountability, which is why HMS will continue to share key information publicly on our admissions website. Comparable details for all US medical schools, incl HMSare available in their raw, unweighted form via Medical School Admission Requirements Reports (MSAR) for applicants and advisors, part of the Association of American Medical Colleges website. We believe these resources will be valuable to students as they make thoughtful and meaningful decisions about which medical school is the best fit for them.
Sincerely,
George Q. Daley
Dean of the Faculty of Medicine
Harvard University
For reference:
America’s Best Medical Schools: A Critique of US News & World Report order
America’s Best Medical Schools: A Renewed Critique of US News & World Report order
