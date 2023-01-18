Ukraine war – latest: Belarus president warns of ‘mass disobedience’ if joins war – as Russia could make ‘final push’ on invasion anniversary | World news





A meeting between Ukraine’s allies on Friday to discuss providing more weapons to the country will be their “last possible” chance to prepare Ukraine for further Russian attacks, according to our analyst. Professor Michael Clarke. Britain has pledged to send 14 Challenger 2 tanks, among a “potential 100” that could be provided by allied nations depending on the outcome of talks in Rammstein, Germany. With a minimum of 10 weeks needed to train a tank crew, Professor Clarke said January 20 would be the deadline to make a decision on whether the Allies want to arm Ukraine ahead of a renewed Russian offensive – expected in early this year. He said the Challenger tanks were “infinitely superior” to their Russian opponents and would be able to take a shell from Moscow’s tanks without being hit, despite the Kremlin’s claim yesterday that they would “burn like the rest”. Russia has been conducting so-called joint training exercises in Belarus with the aim of stretching Ukrainian forces, Professor Clarke said. However, the border with Ukraine is marred by a quagmire where “nobody wants to drive an army of tanks,” he said, limiting any Russian offensive to the same roads they traveled at the start of the invasion last year. The analyst added that any invasion by Russian forces would be met by a better prepared Ukrainian army and Minsk remains very reluctant to get involved. In eastern Ukraine, Moscow “appears” to have taken Soledar at the cost of 15,000 Wagner Group soldiers who have either been wounded or killed, Professor Clarke said. He predicted that they will now try to surround Bakhmut from the north and south. Ukraine “may fight” to hold the city, but Russia will find it hard to make any further gains in the Donbas, with the next strategically important cities in the Donbas – Sloviansk and Kramatorsk – now a Ukrainian “stronghold”. Russia also faces an uphill battle to keep Kremina, according to the professor. “The Russians are in trouble in Kremina, and if they lose Kremina, they’re in big trouble because Ukraine will start to circle behind them.”

