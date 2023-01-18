Prices haven’t peaked yet, Unilever CEO says





Unilever CEO Alan Jope pictured at the World Economic Forum in May 2022. Holly Adams | Bloomberg | Getty Images CEO of the consumer goods giant Unilever said on Tuesday that prices were likely to continue rising in the near term, adding that his firm had a playbook for high inflation thanks to its business relationships in markets such as Argentina and Turkey. Speaking to CNBC’s Joumanna Bercetche at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Alan Jope talked about how his firm was managing its operations in the current climate. “For the last 18 months we’ve seen tremendous input cost pressure that’s on petrochemicals, agricultural products, energy, transportation, logistics,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming and we’ve accelerated the rate of price growth that we’ve had to market,” he added. “So far, the consumer response in terms of volume softness has been very muted, the consumer has been very resilient,” Jope said. “We see the prospect of higher volume elasticity as winter energy costs take a hit, as household savings levels decrease and that buffer goes away, and as prices continue to rise,” he said. Last October, Unilever published its third quarter results for 2022, with the firm reports a price increase of 12.5%. Jope was asked if he foresees any moderation when it comes to inflationary pressures. “It is very difficult to predict the future of commodity markets,” he replied. “Even if you press the top oil CEOs, they’re going to be a little leery of giving a perspective on energy prices.” Unilever’s view, he said, was that “we know for sure that there is more inflationary pressure coming from our input costs.” “We may be, at the moment, around peak inflation, but probably not peak prices,” he went on to state. “There are further prices to catch up, but the rate of price growth is probably peaking now.” Stock picks and investment trends from CNBC Pro: Unilever has a global footprint and owns brands including Ben & Jerry’s, Magnum and Wall’s. During his interview with CNBC, Jope touched on the international dimension of his business and how his experience operating in a variety of markets is guiding him in the current climate. “Nobody running a business at the moment has really experienced global inflation, it’s been a while since we’ve had global inflation,” he said. “But we are used to high levels of inflation from doing business in countries like Argentina, Turkey, or parts of Southeast Asia,” he added. “So we have a playbook, and the playbook is that it’s important to protect the shape of the P&L at the discount price.” “And it’s not that we’ve gotten more premium, it’s just that we’ve started to act earlier than a lot of our peers, and the guidance we’ve gotten from our investors is that they support it and think it’s the right thing to do.” That, Jope explained, was “something we’ve learned from being in these highly inflationary markets, although much of that inflation is currency weakness, historically.” “But now these markets have to deal with the combination of commodity pressure and currency weakness. So our instinct is to act quickly when the costs start coming.”

