Harvard Medical School announces withdrawal from US News & World Report rankings





Harvard University Medical School is pulling out of US News & World Report's annual ranking of the nation's best medical schools based on the list's "philosophical" issues. Dean George Daley said in a message to members of the medical school community on Tuesday that he recognizes the problems educational leaders have had with the methodology the rankings use to rate schools, but the decision is based on the "principled belief that the rankings cannot meaningfully reflect high aspirations for educational excellence, graduate readiness and the compassionate and equitable patient care that we strive to foster in our medical education programs." He said the rankings create "perverse" incentives for academic institutions to report misleading or inaccurate data, institute policies designed to boost their rankings rather than other objectives, and divert financial aid toward high-performing students. instead of those with financial need. "Ultimately, the suitability of any particular medical school for any given student is too complex, nuanced and individualized to be served by a rigid ranked list, regardless of methodology," Daley said. The decision comes after US News & World Report has faced criticism from several academic institutions, including Harvard Law School, over its system of ranking university programs. Harvard and Yale Law Schools announced in November that they would end their participation in the rankings. They attacked the ranking methodology, noting that it incorporates how much debt students have and said it discourages the awarding of need-based financial aid. Several other law schools have joined them in withdrawing from the rankings. U.S. News said earlier this month it will make changes to its law school rankings, including placing less emphasis on peer review scores and more on schools that offer scholarships to students pursuing public service. US News Chairman and CEO Eric Gertler said the rankings are intended to help students make "the best decision" about where to attend law school. But Daley said his priority is not to get a high ranking, but to focus on the "quality and richness of the educational experience" in medical school, encouraging personal growth and "lifelong learning."

He said “bold and courageous” moves by Harvard Law School’s dean and law school colleagues prompted him to take this action to end the medical school’s participation in the rankings. He said the school will continue to publicly share key information about itself on its admissions website in the interest of transparency and accountability. He noted that applicants can compare schools’ data in a “raw, unweighted form” on the Association of American Medical Colleges website. “We believe these resources will be valuable to students as they make thoughtful and meaningful decisions about which medical school is the best fit for them,” Daley said.

