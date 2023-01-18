Nobel laureate Maria Ressa and her online news media cleared of tax evasionExBulletin







Basilio Sepe/AP MANILA, Philippines — Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa and her online news company were acquitted Wednesday of tax evasion charges, which she said were among a slew of legal cases used by the former president of Philippines Rodrigo Duterte to try to prevent critical reports. The Court of Tax Appeals ruled that prosecutors failed to prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” that Ressa and Rappler Holdings Corp. avoided paying taxes on four occasions after raising capital through a partnership with two foreign investors. “The acquittal of the accused is based on the findings of the court… that the defendants did not commit the criminal offense”, the court’s decision states. Rappler hailed the court’s decision as “the triumph of facts over politics.” “We thank the court for this fair decision and for recognizing that the misleading, false and weak allegations made by the Bureau of Internal Revenue have no basis in fact,” Rappler said in a statement. “A contrary decision would have far-reaching consequences in both the press and the capital markets.” “Today, facts win, truth wins, justice wins,” Rappler quoted Ressa as saying after the verdict was announced. Human Rights Watch said the tax charges under Duterte’s rule were “false and politically motivated” and the release of Ressa and Rappler “is a victory for press freedom in the Philippines.” Ressa won the Nobel with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov in 2021 for fighting for the survival of their news organizations, defying government efforts to shut them down. Both were honored for their “efforts to defend freedom of expression, which is a prerequisite for democracy and lasting peace.” The tax charges against Ressa and Rappler stemmed from a separate allegation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Manila’s corporate watchdog, in 2018 that the news website violated a constitutional provision that prohibits foreign ownership and control of Philippine media companies when receiving funds from foreign investors. Omidyar Network and Northern Base Media through financial documents called Philippine Deposit Receipts. The Philippine Commission then ordered Rappler to be shut down based on the claim, which Rappler denied and has appealed, saying it was a news company wholly owned and controlled by Filipinos. The tax court ruled that the Philippine depositary receipts issued by Rappler were not taxable, removing the basis of tax evasion charges filed by Justice Department prosecutors under Duterte. “No profit or income was realized by the accused in the transactions of the subject”, said the court. There was no immediate reaction from the government and Duterte. Ressa and Rappler face three other legal cases, a separate tax case filed by prosecutors in another court, her Supreme Court appeal of an online defamation conviction, and Rappler’s appeal against a shutdown order issued by Securities Commission. Ressa faces up to six years in prison if he loses his appeal of the defamation conviction, which was filed by a businessman who said a Rappler news report falsely linked him to a murder, drug distribution, human trafficking and other crimes. Rappler, founded in 2012, was one of several Philippine and international news agencies that reported critically on Duterte’s brutal crackdown on illegal drugs that left thousands of mostly minor drug suspects dead and his handling of the outbreaks of the coronavirus, including prolonged police-enforced lockdowns. deepening poverty, caused one of the country’s worst recessions and sparked allegations of corruption in government medical purchases. The mass drug killings sparked an investigation by the International Criminal Court as a possible crime against humanity. Duterte ended his often tumultuous six-year term last year and was succeeded by Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of a dictator who was ousted in a military-backed “people power” uprising in 1986 after an era marked by corruption widespread human rights. and looting.

