Denver International Airport deals with winter storm

Denver International Airport bowed to a major storm Tuesday night and Wednesday.

More than 170 flights were canceled on Tuesday and hundreds more were canceled for Wednesday.

“I could only get mad at mother nature, but I would never be mad at her. She just does her thing and marches to the beat of her own drum,” said commuter Jamie Chambers of Charlotte, NC.

Chambers was spending time in the terminal after one flight had been canceled and was waiting for another.

“I don’t think I’m going to make it. We’ve been out there looking at hotels and just waiting to see what the waiting game is going to be,” he said.

Chambers was in Colorado for a birthday party he shared with his brother, who had his birthday on a similar date.

A big group came out of Charlotte: “I’ve never been to Denver Colorado, it’s always been a bucket list kind of thing.”

A bucketful of snow was expected and that meant preparations for airport workers. “I have two sides. I have departures and arrivals that I control,” Michael Schultz said as he watched the monitors light up with cancellations.

Schultz is a manager at Boulder Beer Tap House near South Security.

“We cater a lot more in the main terminal for arrivals. People waiting for skis, luggage, travel,” he said.

Some of them are likely to be a little annoyed: “Nothing like the bartender to tell your stories to and I’ve heard them all.”

Outside, people waited in falling weather for ships or rides. Gabrielle Cornejo and George Bentley along with a grandson had just returned from San Diego where they went for her birthday. They had 60 degree weather.

Once back home in Denver, their plans were pretty simple: “We’re going to light the fireplace. Yeah. Cuddle.”