International
Denver International Airport deals with winter storm
Denver International Airport bowed to a major storm Tuesday night and Wednesday.
More than 170 flights were canceled on Tuesday and hundreds more were canceled for Wednesday.
“I could only get mad at mother nature, but I would never be mad at her. She just does her thing and marches to the beat of her own drum,” said commuter Jamie Chambers of Charlotte, NC.
Chambers was spending time in the terminal after one flight had been canceled and was waiting for another.
“I don’t think I’m going to make it. We’ve been out there looking at hotels and just waiting to see what the waiting game is going to be,” he said.
Chambers was in Colorado for a birthday party he shared with his brother, who had his birthday on a similar date.
A big group came out of Charlotte: “I’ve never been to Denver Colorado, it’s always been a bucket list kind of thing.”
A bucketful of snow was expected and that meant preparations for airport workers. “I have two sides. I have departures and arrivals that I control,” Michael Schultz said as he watched the monitors light up with cancellations.
Schultz is a manager at Boulder Beer Tap House near South Security.
“We cater a lot more in the main terminal for arrivals. People waiting for skis, luggage, travel,” he said.
Some of them are likely to be a little annoyed: “Nothing like the bartender to tell your stories to and I’ve heard them all.”
Outside, people waited in falling weather for ships or rides. Gabrielle Cornejo and George Bentley along with a grandson had just returned from San Diego where they went for her birthday. They had 60 degree weather.
Once back home in Denver, their plans were pretty simple: “We’re going to light the fireplace. Yeah. Cuddle.”
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or register
for more features.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/news/denver-international-airport-deals-with-winter-storm/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Denver International Airport deals with winter storm
- 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Indonesia
- Metal Gear Rising Voice Actor Claims Announcements in “The Coming Weeks”
- No. 7/7 men’s basketball falls 78-67 to No. 12/12 Iowa State
- Kendall Jenner steps out in a daringly transparent evening dress
- Nobel laureate Maria Ressa and her online news media cleared of tax evasionExBulletin
- West must heed Modi’s warning about the emergence of a global South
- Google is working on an Apple AirTag-like smart tracker, codenamed Grogu: report
- Fight from Mahbubnagar, Jithender urges PM Modi
- BNP Paribas wins all regulatory approvals for the sale of Bank of the West
- Pakistan’s NA chairman accepts resignation of 34 MPs from Imran Khan’s party
- Bollywood: Sonu Sood saves the life of a passenger while returning from Dubai