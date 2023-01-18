Exclusive: Europeans reduce heating, heed calls to save energy

BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) – Europeans have turned down their heating this winter, apparently heeding government calls to save energy amid the crisis in Ukraine, with some delaying turning it on by nearly a month and setting the lowest temperature, the data show.

The data, from hundreds of thousands of smart thermometers installed in homes across the continent by Munich-based company Tado, shows that as temperatures drop, households respond to dire warnings of higher heating costs.

People and businesses across Europe are increasingly using such smart thermometers to keep an eye on how much gas they use. These are sometimes linked to an energy provider’s tariff structure to smooth demand and reduce peak costs. Germany has made them mandatory in new constructions.

According to data from Tado, which is one of many companies active in the fast-growing smart thermometer market.

German public authorities lowered the temperatures in their offices to a chilly 19 degrees. At the university in Frankfurt an der Oder on the Polish border, staff were given blankets to wrap themselves in.

Tado’s data shows how households also cut back.

Home heating settings averaged nearly a degree lower this winter than in previous years, based on the data.

After a tense period, energy regulators are more relaxed about Europe’s gas supply prospects.

“With savings, gas inflows, good storage levels, we are very, very optimistic that we will no longer have to worry about gas shortages this winter,” German grid regulator Klaus Mueller said on Tuesday, after earlier had told consumers to do depth. cuts to prevent serious disruption.

The European Union imports 80% of its gas and its gas represents 22% of energy consumption in Europe and meets 32% of household energy needs. according to the EU.

But there have been major efforts to reduce dependence on Russian gas and increase imports from European gas producers such as Norway and the Netherlands, while Germany has rapidly built LNG terminals.

Gas prices in Europe have fallen sharply from a peak in August as a rush to fill storage pushed the market higher.

DUTCH STOICISM

Tado’s data, based on readings from 340,000 cloud-connected smart thermometers across Europe, is relatively robust to varying weather conditions over the four winters it measured, as it records target temperatures set by households.

These show regional variations but also a clear direction. Dutch households lowered their target temperatures by 0.99 degrees Celsius on average compared to a year ago, while Spanish consumers lowered their targets by 0.29 degrees.

In Britain, 79.6% of homes connected to Tado lowered their temperature settings, while in gas-rich Norway only 47% did so. Temperature settings in Norway fell by 0.2 degrees Celsius to 20.8 degrees and in Britain by 1 degree to 18.3 degrees.

European governments, including Germany, have provided billions of euros to help people and businesses cope with high energy bills.

Tado has three million thermometers installed, but comparisons can only be made between thermostats that have been installed in the same location for four consecutive years. As a result, only about 10% of them can be used in data.

There is also a “wealth effect”. In Western Europe the demographics where thermometers are installed is quite broad.

The data is less representative of countries in Eastern Europe, where households with smart thermostats tend to be wealthier. In Bulgaria, Tado customers reduced temperatures by an average of 0.28%.

“About 79% of energy consumption in a private house is heating and hot water,” said Tado’s Managing Director, Christian Deilmann. “TV, cooking and lighting are not so important: the important thing is to have the heating and hot water under control.”

German regulators are concerned that current low gas prices will make customers less concerned about energy conservation. It is still too early to tell from Tado’s data whether household energy discipline is weakening.

“We have to start thinking about 2023/24,” Mueller, the German regulator, tweeted on Tuesday. “We must continue to save gas, be more energy efficient, build renewables and fill reservoirs.”

