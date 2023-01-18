The lonely road for women administrators (Opinion)





My 11-year-old son came to me one day a few months ago and said: Mom, how come more teachers don’t look like me? This struck a chord in more ways than one. First, my son is half Jamaican and half white. Second, to be clear, my son was referring to how he is a boy and all his teachers are female. As a female assistant principal, I’ve often echoed my sons’ question: How come more of my fellow administrators aren’t like me? I have come to realize that the higher one rises in the ranks of educational leadership, the clearer it becomes that it is a male-dominated environment. Where are all the women in educational leadership? What I also believe to be true is that the higher you climb the ranks of educational leadership, the lonelier it is. And as many of my fellow female education leaders have taught for decades, it is one notably lonely road for female administrators. About this series In this biweekly column principals and other school leadership authorities, including researchers, professors of education, district administrators, and assistant principals provide timely and lifelong advice to their colleagues. I often come across situations where I am seen as stubborn and aggressive for expressing the same behavior that would be read as authoritative and strong-willed in a man. Over my past seven years as an administrator, it has taken hard work not to come across as pushy, aggressive, or emotional while still standing firm on my guiding principles of doing what is best for students regardless of their backgrounds, to help teachers become the best educators they can be. can be and be a champion for our community. In that time, I have been able to gather some tips and strategies to ensure that I am seen for what I stand for as an advocate for all students to be successful. Be empathetic : I wear my heart on my sleeve in my profession, even when people might write that sensitivity off as too emotional. You need to show your community, teachers, and students that you are human too and that you have their best interests at heart. It’s okay to look passionate; I’d rather be passionate than a pushover.

Be confident, but calm : The word aggressive has become a trigger word for me. While my male counterpart is seen as assertive, I am aggressive when speaking the truth. But I've learned that I can't let that perception stop me from standing up for myself or anyone else. There will always be times when a leader must go against the consensus. The trick is to be persistent by not letting the statements or trigger emotions get the best of you. A former director I worked with, Mr. Meechin, once advised me to wait 24 hours before responding to any trigger email and to re-read my response with a clearer header before hitting the send button. I also try to bring this same principle to bear on allowing a cooling off period before my personal interactions when they have the potential to get heated. How many times have we wanted to put that person in their place, but thought better of it?

Find a mentor or a rubber buddy: We all need that person we can bounce ideas off of, whether it's in our field of educational leadership or a personal friend. I have found one or two fellow admins that I can trust. I can vent my frustrations and discuss ideas with them confidentially and without judgment. This has helped me in many situations where I needed advice and felt that only a professional colleague could understand my feelings, where I was coming from. AND be able to provide rational solutions. Whether you're in your first year as an administrator or you're in your 15sth year, it's never easy. We must allow ourselves the same grace we give our students and staff. However, I do know this: I will never sacrifice who I am as a person and as an educational leader to please someone else. I am a leader who is determined to see her teachers and students succeed. I'm just a woman.

