WHO Announces Plans to Establish an Accelerated Tuberculosis Vaccine Council





The negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on tuberculosis (TB) services has brought into focus the urgency of vaccine development efforts. Speaking earlier today at a high-level panel on TB at the World Economic Forum, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, announced plans to establish a new Tuberculosis Vaccine Accelerator Council. The Council will facilitate the licensure and use of new effective tuberculosis vaccines catalyzing high-level alignment between funders, global agencies, governments and end-users in identifying and overcoming barriers to tuberculosis vaccine development. “One of the most important lessons from the response to the COVID-19 pandemic is that innovative health interventions can be delivered quickly if they are politically prioritized and adequately funded,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “The challenges presented by TB and COVID-19 are different, but the ingredients that accelerate science, research and innovation are the same: urgent, public investment; philanthropic support; and engagement of the private sector and communities. We believe the TB field will benefit from similar high-level coordination.” Despite countries making bold commitments to end TB by 2030 in the Sustainable Development Goals, WHO Strategy to End TB and the 2018 policy statement on the fight against TB, the epidemic shows no signs of slowing down. In 2021, an estimated 10.6 million people became ill with TB and 1.6 million died. Drug resistance continues to be a major problem with close to half a million people developing drug-resistant TB each year. BCG is currently the only licensed vaccine against tuberculosis. While it provides moderate efficacy in preventing severe forms of TB in infants and young children, it does not adequately protect adolescents and adults, who account for approximately 90% of global TB transmissions. A recent WHO-commissioned study, An Investment Case for New Tuberculosis (TB) Vaccines estimates that, over 25 years, a vaccine that is 50% effective in preventing disease in adolescents and adults could avoid up to in 76 million new cases of TB, 8.5 million deaths. , 42 million courses of antibiotic treatment and $6.5 billion in costs faced by families affected by tuberculosis, especially for the poorest and most vulnerable. A vaccine that is 75% effective could prevent up to 110 million new cases of TB and 12.3 million deaths. The study further suggests that every US$1 invested in a 50% effective vaccine can generate an economic return of US$7 in terms of prevented health costs and increased productivity. Later this year, heads of state and government will meet for a second UN high-level meeting on TB to review progress against the commitments made in the 2018 political declaration. This presents an important opportunity to correct the bottlenecks in the response to tuberculosis, which includes the urgent development and distribution of new vaccines against tuberculosis. “There is no argument that vaccines represent an important solution to developing a comprehensive fight against TB,” said Dr. Tereza Kasaeva, Director of the WHO Global TB Program. “The council creates renewed energy in the search for effective vaccines against tuberculosis by leveraging the power of convening and WHO’s experience in fostering partnerships.” Session panelists · Dr Tedros Adhanom GhebreyesusDirector General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Geneva · Sir Jeremy Farrar, directorWellcome Trust, United Kingdom · Honorable. Gloria Macapagal ArroyoSenior Vice President, Philippines · Peter SandsExecutive Director of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Opening remarks · Mansukh MandaviyaMinister of Health, India Closing remarks · Dr. Shyam BishenHead of Health and Healthcare, World Economic Forum Moderator of the session · Sally BuzzbeeExecutive Editor, Washington Post, USA

