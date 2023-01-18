Review: The Fight of His Life, by Chris Whipple

A post-Woodward administration further complicates the Whipples’ task. The author is not interviewing newcomers, but people who seem to have been taking notes in the margins for decades. Sometimes the strain to get the story right slips through: A senior White House adviser looks into the camera and says: That sounds like something Aaron Sorkin would like to write.

As that example proves, Whipple shines when, like the documentarian that he is, he lets people talk. This is most effective with real insiders (Christopher Liddell, Trump’s deputy chief of staff, tells of trying to ensure a transition that comes in hell or high treason). Interviews with reporters and talking heads, on the other hand, add all the lore of a cable news panel. The result is not much news contention about, for example, the messy withdrawal from Afghanistan. But in conversations with a chatty General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and others, Whipple proves adept at getting members of a relatively obscure administration to play the blame game in the press.

No one has been interviewed as extensively as Ron Klein, the White House chief of staff, who appears in the book more than anyone other than the president and his predecessor. Whipple has achieved what appears to be a first: a two-year conversation with a White House chief of staff, including real-time email response to events in Afghanistan. In many stories, Klain gets the last word, and readers get a front-row seat even better than that afforded by Klain’s much-talked-about Twitter feed, if not for the action, then at least for a lively presentation of the issue. White Houses.

So what is the fight of Joe Bidens life? The most accurate word might be fights. Whipple lists many, including Biden’s own battle for the soul of the nation, as his campaign had, though the author ranks the confrontation with Russia high. Without a unified theory of what rates the main clash of this presidency, Whipple works with what he has: the results of executive orders, speeches, spending bills of the slow boring of strong boards. And the final outcome of many of them is still in doubt.