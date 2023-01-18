Greta Thunberg arrested by German police in Ltzerath while protesting coal mineExBulletin



change the subtitles Michael Probst/AP

Michael Probst/AP

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was briefly arrested by police on Tuesday at a protest over the controversial expansion of a coal mine in West Germany, which has become a flashpoint for the country’s climate debate.

Protests in Ltzerath, a small village slated to be cleared and destroyed to make way for the nearby Garzweiler coal mine, have become massive and controversial over the past week. At least 15,000 people demonstrated on Saturday.

That included Thunberg, 20, who has been among the world’s most prominent climate protesters since she addressed the 2018 United Nations Climate Change Conference as a teenager.

Thunberg had traveled to Germany this week to join Ltzerath’s demonstrations. On Tuesday, she was among a group of protesters taken away by police after they approached the edge of the mine, German news agency dpa reported. She was released soon after, according to Reuters.

The Garzweiler mine is one of three massive open-pit coal mines in the German state of Rhine-Westphalia. The type of coal produced in the mines, lignite, is responsible for around 20% of Germany’s carbon emissions.

All three mines have been expanding for decades. Over the years, some 50 villages in the region, many of them centuries old, have been evicted and bulldozed to make way for mining.

Ltzerath, about 15 miles from Germany’s western border, has been the focal point of protests since a court approved its demolition nearly a decade ago.

The village was once home to about 100 residents, all of whom have been displaced since 2017, according to RWE, the company that operates the mine. Since then, protesters have been sitting in empty buildings.

A court ruling last week cleared the way for the eviction of residents and the destruction of the village. Demonstrations have since grown in size and contention, with clashes between police and protesters in recent days.

Climate activists say the mine expansion will lead to more greenhouse gas emissions, which could cause Germany to miss its climate targets under the Paris Agreement.

Energy has been perhaps the hottest political issue in Germany over the past two years. The country has traditionally relied on fossil fuels, but in 2019 it pledged to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The timeline was then accelerated to 2021, when the country’s top court ruled that the government must do even more to reduce emissions.

But after Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022 and then cut off natural gas deliveries to Europe, Germany reverted back to coal power. At least 20 coal-fired power plants across the country were revived or extended beyond their original shutdown date in an effort to keep the lights on through this winter.

Germany missed its 2022 climate targets, and officials have warned it is likely to miss the 2023 targets as well.

In October, RWE and the German government announced a deal to shut down the company’s coal operations sooner than planned in exchange for moving forward with the Ltzerath demolition.

The deal required RWE to shut down its coal mines in 2030, eight years earlier than originally planned. This plan would spare five more villages and three farms that were once slated for demolition.

But the ruin of Ltzerath, situated so close to the present end of the mine, was still “necessary to optimally use” the coal until thenRWE said.

All this has angered climate activists, who have staged near-daily protests in recent months, including demonstrations blocking major city streets and runways at airports in Munich and Berlin.

“The company regrets that the planned demolition process can only take place under substantial police protection and that opponents of the open pit mine are calling for illegal shutdowns and also criminal acts,” RWE said in a statement last week.