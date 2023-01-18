Cutting back on climate change: A step towards global surgical equity

After another record year, climate change has become a recurring “hot” topic. As surgeons and anesthesiologists, we recognize that the same populations most vulnerable to climate change have less access to essential anesthetic and surgical care. Therefore, surgical and anesthesiology leaders must proactively address climate change mitigation and adaptation in our roadmap to global surgical equity.

Unequal fault

Innovations made possible by the burning of fossil fuels have enabled countless advances in modern technology, quality of life and medicine. But these benefits are concentrated in high-income countries (HICs), while low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) mainly pay the price for combustion byproducts. The United States has contributed the most excess carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) in the atmosphere (20 percent of the global total) however, it is among the least vulnerable countries to the effects of climate change. On the other side, LMICs contribute exponentially less to global warming but have far fewer resources to cope with and adapt to the negative effects of climate change on public health.

Importantly, the global healthcare industry is itself a major player in this ecosystem; if it were a country, the industry would be the fifth largest producer of greenhouse gases (GHG) in THE WORLD. Surgical and anesthetic care are especially high emission health care components. Surgical care often requires high energy use and generates significant waste, while inhaled anesthetic agents are themselves GHGs with global warming effects several times stronger than CO 2 .

Uneven effects

Climate events, such as droughts, hurricanes and extreme temperatures, threaten everyone’s health, but their effects are not felt equally. Low-income individuals and people of color are more likely to live in areas with higher air pollution, less access to health careAND poorer quality housing, among other risk factors. As a result, these individuals are more vulnerable to the adverse health effects of climate change, including lungs and infectious diseases, heat-related illnessesAND food insecurity.

Climate change will worsen the burden of surgical disease, from increased trauma to worse pregnancy outcomes to higher infectious disease burdens with potential surgical complications. However, since 2015, five billion people lacked access to surgical care, mainly focused on LMIC countries. Big storms, rising sea levels and extreme heat threaten the existing surgical, obstetric and anesthesia (SOA) infrastructure. and present unique challenges for building new surgical systems ready for climate change.

Adaptation and Mitigation Strategies

Surgical equity means ensuring equal access to the timely and safe delivery of needed SOA care to everyone in the community, regardless of sociodemographics or ability to pay. In the context of an unstable future climate, surgical systems globally must include:

adaptation strategies to prepare surgical infrastructure and workforce for an unstable climate, particularly in LMICs, and sustainable technologies and processes for it mitigates the carbon footprint of surgical care

Adaptation begins with the conscious choice of location, structural design and power supply of new surgical infrastructure to address long-term reliability in the face of climate change risks, including sea-level rise and natural disasters that threaten grid power. Existing older structures will also require energy-efficient and climate-resilient renovations. Our surgical workforce also needs better education on the growing burden of surgical disease associated with climate change, from traumatic injuries after major storms to Pregnancy complications in extreme heat.

like renewable energy increasingly cost-saving compared to fossil fuels, LMICs can mature into mitigation strategies by building surgical systems that avoid fossil fuel dependence. Here, there is an opportunity to reverse the current global health paradigm by enabling LMICs to become leaders in the green surgery movement. Realizing such an opportunity would, of course, require massive financial support from HICs.

Furthermore, at HICs, we can no longer ignore the paradox that the operating rooms where we provide life-saving surgical care carry a heavy carbon footprint and contribute to the public health crisis of climate change. We must rapidly mitigate our emissions by implementing best practices from green surgery literature including energy-efficient HVAC and lighting techniques, anesthetic techniques with lower environmental impact, and reusable supplies. Encouragingly, efforts toward surgical sustainability have recently been bolstered by more frequent engagements by policy makers at the national level to support reducing health care-related carbon emissions.

The levers of politics

of National Obstetric Surgical Anesthesia Planning (NSOAP) process is an implementation approach to support surgical system development in LMICs. As policy makers develop such plans, they must integrate both climate change adaptation and mitigation strategies across the six planning domains: infrastructure, workforce, service delivery, information management, governance and finance.

Some communities in LMIC are already pioneering new green solutions. Examples include a hospital in Rwanda using natural ventilation from the surrounding landscape and improving outcomes in primary care centers with primary energy or photovoltaic solar backup across Chhattisgarh, India. But initial costs and delayed benefits of sustainable interventions pose prohibitive financing challenges for many LMICs. According to United Nations Environment Program Report 2021. Furthermore, despite the obvious health implications, almost no climate change funding goes to global health.

Contextualizing climate change in relation to the global shortage of surgical resources highlights the interdependence of these international challenges. For this purpose, climate change financing (incl Green Climate Fund) should be available to LMICs to support the green infrastructure of the global surgical system. NSOAP could strengthen this call for funding by explicitly including language on climate change adaptation and mitigation.

But policymaking about climate change and surgical equity can no longer happen in silos. The main tools of climate change policy include national adaptation plans (NAPs) according to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and nationally determined contributions (NDC) under the Paris Climate Agreement. NAPs are country-led planning and implementation strategies to address the expected effects of climate change. NDCs serve as external statements of a country’s climate change goals, often emphasizing emissions reduction targets but also including climate change adaptation priorities. When optimized, these two policy mechanisms should reinforce each other. Global surgical leaders should proactively advocate for surgical system planning to serve as a target for adaptation and mitigation strategies in both the PNV and NDC.

Ultimately, we must pursue global health equity with climate change awareness. The provision of surgical care is particularly affected and influential in this context. With mounting and incontrovertible evidence about the intersection of surgery, climate change, and their public health consequences, implementing effective policies is a matter of political will. Therefore, surgical and anesthesiology leaders worldwide have a responsibility to engage in climate change policymaking now to proactively address global surgical equity in the context of an unsustainable future climate.