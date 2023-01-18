International
Cutting back on climate change: A step towards global surgical equity
After another record year, climate change has become a recurring “hot” topic. As surgeons and anesthesiologists, we recognize that the same populations most vulnerable to climate change have less access to essential anesthetic and surgical care. Therefore, surgical and anesthesiology leaders must proactively address climate change mitigation and adaptation in our roadmap to global surgical equity.
Unequal fault
Innovations made possible by the burning of fossil fuels have enabled countless advances in modern technology, quality of life and medicine. But these benefits are concentrated in high-income countries (HICs), while low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) mainly pay the price for combustion byproducts. The United States has contributed the most excess carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere (20 percent of the global total) however, it is among the least vulnerable countries to the effects of climate change. On the other side, LMICs contribute exponentially less to global warming but have far fewer resources to cope with and adapt to the negative effects of climate change on public health.
Importantly, the global healthcare industry is itself a major player in this ecosystem; if it were a country, the industry would be the fifth largest producer of greenhouse gases (GHG) in THE WORLD. Surgical and anesthetic care are especially high emission health care components. Surgical care often requires high energy use and generates significant waste, while inhaled anesthetic agents are themselves GHGs with global warming effects several times stronger than CO2.
Uneven effects
Climate events, such as droughts, hurricanes and extreme temperatures, threaten everyone’s health, but their effects are not felt equally. Low-income individuals and people of color are more likely to live in areas with higher air pollution, less access to health careAND poorer quality housing, among other risk factors. As a result, these individuals are more vulnerable to the adverse health effects of climate change, including lungs and infectious diseases, heat-related illnessesAND food insecurity.
Climate change will worsen the burden of surgical disease, from increased trauma to worse pregnancy outcomes to higher infectious disease burdens with potential surgical complications. However, since 2015, five billion people lacked access to surgical care, mainly focused on LMIC countries. Big storms, rising sea levels and extreme heat threaten the existing surgical, obstetric and anesthesia (SOA) infrastructure. and present unique challenges for building new surgical systems ready for climate change.
Adaptation and Mitigation Strategies
Surgical equity means ensuring equal access to the timely and safe delivery of needed SOA care to everyone in the community, regardless of sociodemographics or ability to pay. In the context of an unstable future climate, surgical systems globally must include:
- adaptation strategies to prepare surgical infrastructure and workforce for an unstable climate, particularly in LMICs, and
- sustainable technologies and processes for it mitigates the carbon footprint of surgical care.
Adaptation begins with the conscious choice of location, structural design and power supply of new surgical infrastructure to address long-term reliability in the face of climate change risks, including sea-level rise and natural disasters that threaten grid power. Existing older structures will also require energy-efficient and climate-resilient renovations. Our surgical workforce also needs better education on the growing burden of surgical disease associated with climate change, from traumatic injuries after major storms to Pregnancy complications in extreme heat.
like renewable energy increasingly cost-saving compared to fossil fuels, LMICs can mature into mitigation strategies by building surgical systems that avoid fossil fuel dependence. Here, there is an opportunity to reverse the current global health paradigm by enabling LMICs to become leaders in the green surgery movement. Realizing such an opportunity would, of course, require massive financial support from HICs.
Furthermore, at HICs, we can no longer ignore the paradox that the operating rooms where we provide life-saving surgical care carry a heavy carbon footprint and contribute to the public health crisis of climate change. We must rapidly mitigate our emissions by implementing best practices from green surgery literature including energy-efficient HVAC and lighting techniques, anesthetic techniques with lower environmental impact, and reusable supplies. Encouragingly, efforts toward surgical sustainability have recently been bolstered by more frequent engagements by policy makers at the national level to support reducing health care-related carbon emissions.
The levers of politics
of National Obstetric Surgical Anesthesia Planning (NSOAP) process is an implementation approach to support surgical system development in LMICs. As policy makers develop such plans, they must integrate both climate change adaptation and mitigation strategies across the six planning domains: infrastructure, workforce, service delivery, information management, governance and finance.
Some communities in LMIC are already pioneering new green solutions. Examples include a hospital in Rwanda using natural ventilation from the surrounding landscape and improving outcomes in primary care centers with primary energy or photovoltaic solar backup across Chhattisgarh, India. But initial costs and delayed benefits of sustainable interventions pose prohibitive financing challenges for many LMICs. According to United Nations Environment Program Report 2021. Furthermore, despite the obvious health implications, almost no climate change funding goes to global health.
Contextualizing climate change in relation to the global shortage of surgical resources highlights the interdependence of these international challenges. For this purpose, climate change financing (incl Green Climate Fund) should be available to LMICs to support the green infrastructure of the global surgical system. NSOAP could strengthen this call for funding by explicitly including language on climate change adaptation and mitigation.
But policymaking about climate change and surgical equity can no longer happen in silos. The main tools of climate change policy include national adaptation plans (NAPs) according to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and nationally determined contributions (NDC) under the Paris Climate Agreement. NAPs are country-led planning and implementation strategies to address the expected effects of climate change. NDCs serve as external statements of a country’s climate change goals, often emphasizing emissions reduction targets but also including climate change adaptation priorities. When optimized, these two policy mechanisms should reinforce each other. Global surgical leaders should proactively advocate for surgical system planning to serve as a target for adaptation and mitigation strategies in both the PNV and NDC.
Ultimately, we must pursue global health equity with climate change awareness. The provision of surgical care is particularly affected and influential in this context. With mounting and incontrovertible evidence about the intersection of surgery, climate change, and their public health consequences, implementing effective policies is a matter of political will. Therefore, surgical and anesthesiology leaders worldwide have a responsibility to engage in climate change policymaking now to proactively address global surgical equity in the context of an unsustainable future climate.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthaffairs.org/do/10.1377/forefront.20230113.142954
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cutting back on climate change: A step towards global surgical equity
- McDonalds journey from milk carton lessons to showdown with Nadal | ATP tour
- A 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits eastern Indonesia, and there is no warning of a tsunami
- Iowa State completes football strength and conditioning staff
- The New Mexico Democrat has responded to the arrest by targeting failed GOP candidates
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi-Karnataka BJP BS Yediyurappa’s talks at National Executive Committee meeting spark rumors
- How scary is HBO’s zombie show? Explain.
- BCCI announces revised squad of India for three match ODI series against New Zealand
- Men’s volleyball sweeps Merrimack College on Road, 3-0
- Indonesia: 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Molucca Sea January 18 / Update 1
- Hanging Erdogan puppet not a crime: Swedish prosecutors
- Glenwood Demons hockey sweeps Durango