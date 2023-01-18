Is China’s population decline surprising?





The steep downward trajectory of China’s reproductive power is thought to be due to a number of factors. First, there is an imbalance between men and women in China. The one-child policy left the country with a skewed gender ratio: there was a traditional preference for boys, with many girls being aborted, abandoned or even killed. In some age groups, there are now more than 11 men for every 10 women. showing that one in every 11 men will struggle to find a partner the same age. Other factors are thought to include the rising cost of living and a trend towards marrying later in life. But there are also values ​​that change. Survey after survey has revealed that Chinese women now see it Ideal number of children as one, two, or zero, regardless of the input ea two child policy in 2015. These issues were compounded during the Covid-19 pandemic, when resentment over lockdowns and other restrictions led to the hashtag #wearethelastgeneration trending in social media. Will China’s population continue to shrink? Over the past 200 years, many industrialized countries have undergone a “demographic transition“After initially growing at a rapid rate, their population eventually transitions from high birth and death rates to low birth and death rates. China is considered to be a ‘post-transitional’ society, which has already completed this cycle. However, it is less clear what will happen next. China’s birth rate is expected to continue to decline, especially as the population ages and there are fewer women of childbearing age overall. But there are two big unknowns. One is migration. Immigration levels in China are currently extremely low, but Currie explains that this could change as the country tries to grow its economy. Then there is the potential impact of measures the government is taking to encourage citizens to reproduce. At the moment, they are not proving particularly effective, but some experts are concerned that they could be adopt more coercive tactics. “For policies to reverse the decline in fertility itself is very challenging,” says Chen. “In recent years, China has already come up with many new measures, including the abolition of the one-child policy, several types of subsidies at different levels. But in reality they have not worked well, the birth rate has not turned back. think that this decline will continue.” — Join a million future fans by liking usFacebookor follow usI tweetorInstagram. If you liked this story,sign up for the weekly bbc.com features newslettercalled “The Essential List” a curated selection of stories from the BBCThe future,culture,Working life,tripANDreeldelivered to your inbox every Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20230118-is-chinas-population-decline-surprising The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos