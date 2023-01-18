Ukraine’s interior minister dies after his helicopter crashes in a schoolExBulletin



Ed Ram/Getty Images

Ed Ram/Getty Images

BROVARY, Ukraine Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and a child are among at least 14 people killed in a helicopter crash on Wednesday morning after the plane crashed into an area where it held a kindergarten and playground in Brovary, an eastern suburb of Kiev.

Officials initially said the death toll was even worse, but the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said later that 14 people had died, including a child, along with 25 people injured, including 11 children. The update came after authorities identified the bodies and completed search and rescue operations.

“It is an indescribable pain,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said as he expressed his condolences to the families and friends of those lost.

All nine people on board the helicopter were killed, including the crew of three.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. The area was under heavy fog early Wednesday. But Ukraine is also at war with Russia, which has frequently fired rockets at civilian areas across the country, including an apartment building in the southeastern city of Dnipro.

Neighbors describe fog and a tower of flames

The helicopter crashed in a residential area that is home to apartment buildings, a shopping mall and colorful playgrounds.

The crash sent a door-sized panel from the helicopter and other parts of the plane flying across the garden playground. There and in an adjacent area, blankets were used to cover bodies on the ground, while charred rubble lay nearby.

Near the crash scene, local residents brought flowers and small knitted stuffed animals, creating a memorial to those lost as emergency crews continued to clear debris from the area.

Nina Letun, 63, watched the workers clean the place along with her two grandchildren, Vova, 5, and Viktoria, 6. Vova is a student at the school.

“We came only to see what happened and to understand that he will no longer go to this kindergarten,” said Letun.

Vova, wearing a puffy blue jacket and a knitted hat with a pompon on it, was not at school this morning.

“He was sick yesterday, that’s why he stayed with me today”, said Letun. “If he hadn’t been sick, he would have been there.”



Daniel Cole/AP

Daniel Cole/AP

When they first heard the crash, Letun said, her granddaughter started screaming at the start of the war, her family living in a region that was under Russian occupation.

Letun cried as she thought about the children who died at school. After the explosion, she said: “I saw a fire, the fire was bigger than that 12-storey building” pointing to an apartment complex that looks out behind the school.

A mother, Inga Litchenko, came pushing her 2½-year-old daughter, Elyzaveta, in a stroller. She says she was planning to send Elyzaveta to this school.

“It’s very scary, you can see that the helicopter crashed in the kindergarten,” said Litchenko. “I want to emphasize that it was very foggy and I don’t know why they decided to take the helicopter in such weather.”

The official inquiry will consider three main explanations

Security Service of Ukraine launched an investigation on Wednesday, saying it would consider three possible explanations for the crash: that the plane malfunctioned; that he flew despite bad visibility; and that it was the target of deliberate actions.



Efrem Lukatsky/AP

Efrem Lukatsky/AP

The Ukrainian government says the entire interior ministry leadership died, including First Deputy Yevhen Yenin, State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yuri Lubkovych and staff members.

A few hours after the disaster, the government of Ukraine appointed Ihor Klymenko, Chief of the National Police of Ukraine, as Acting Minister of Internal Affairs.

According to an official from the president’s office, Monastyrsky’s group had planned to travel to one of the country’s hot spots. Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs oversees law enforcement, the police force, the national guard and state emergency services.

Migaki reported from Ukraine. Chappell reported from Washington, DC