International
Small Island Developing States step up action to tackle the biggest killers
The Government of Barbados, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization are holding a high-level technical meeting on non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and mental health with Small Island Developing States (SIDS). The discussion focuses on progress, challenges and opportunities to scale up multisectoral action on non-chronic disease and mental health and to establish recommendations to scale up action that saves and improves lives.
For this case, the WHO issued a data portal for NCDs in SIDS highlighting some of the highest NCD prevalence rates and mental health risks in the world. Data show that more than half of people with SIDS die prematurely from non-chronic diseases, and the rate of hypertension is over 30% in almost all countries.
Ten of the countries with the highest obesity rates worldwide are small island states. The highest prevalence of diabetes in adults in the world is also predicted to be in SIDS. Rates of mental health conditions reach up to 15% in the Caribbean and Pacific.
“Countries are facing multiple overlapping crises. The climate crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with poverty, unemployment, inequality and the marginalization of minority communities are driving an increase in non-communicable diseases and mental health conditions,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “To address these challenges, we need to hear from affected communities about the challenges they face and the solutions that work in different settings. We look forward to working with SIDS to achieve ambitious outcomes for infectious diseases and mental health.” ”
SIDS countries are disproportionately exposed to the impact of the climate crisis on both physical and mental health. High prevalence of risk factors for NCDs such as tobacco use, low physical activity, unhealthy diet and obesity, coupled with poor integration of NCDs and mental health services in Primary Health Care (PHC) and Coverage Universal Health Care (UHC), left vulnerable populations. become seriously ill with COVID-19. This put further pressure on already strained health systems. Progress and investment in NCD prevention and control, as well as mental health promotion and care, remain insufficient.
“SIDS has a history of confronting major challenges, shaping solutions and influencing the global agenda to advance development,” said Barbados’ Minister of Health and Welfare, the Honorable Dr Jerome Walcott. “We have identified issues and drivers while committing to action, mobilizing resources and collaborating with non-traditional partners. We need to critically examine initiatives that address non-chronic diseases and that have the potential to positively impact and improve the health and well-being of our citizens.”
At the high-level meeting, countries have identified key recommendations to scale up action on NCDs and mental health to achieve the SDG target of reducing premature mortality from infectious diseases and suicide by one third by 2030.
The recommendations include concrete actions to accelerate collaboration on the early detection, prevention and management of NCDs and mental health conditions across SIDS; strengthening health systems in the face of the climate crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic; health promotion and prevention of NCDs with a focus on obesity treatment; ensuring adequate and sustainable resources (financial and human) for NCDs and mental health; and strengthening health information systems. These recommendations will also inform the outcome document at the Ministerial Meeting in June 2023.
The meeting also heard that SIDS are at the forefront of devising low-cost, high-impact solutions to reduce as much as possible Common NCD and mental health risk factors. Examples of successful prevention and treatment interventions in SIDS countries include the use of health taxes; including health in climate change adaptation and mitigation efforts; physical and mental health and wellness campaigns; expanding treatment coverage for NCDs and mental health as part of the national QSUT effort; and maintaining NCD and mental health services during health emergencies.
The meeting also provided a platform to address infectious disease commercial leaders. Trade agreements and policies, through their effects on the price, availability and promotion of food products, cigarettes and alcohol, have accelerated the shift away from traditional diets and nutrition. This process has contributed to the alarmingly high levels of obesity, food insecurity and non-chronic diseases in SIDS countries.
People living with NCDs and mental health conditions in several SIDS countries shared their experiences. Healthcare professionals, civil society representatives, academics and development partners also participated in the meeting.
“Achieving UHC and building climate-resilient societies will be critical in addressing the risk factors of NCDs and mental health, and ensuring that people living with these conditions have access to the treatment and support they deserve need”, said Dr Bente Mikkelsen. “Based on the outcomes of this meeting, the next Ministerial Meeting in June 2023 will set out an ambitious agenda to accelerate the capacity of SIDS countries to deliver life-saving NCD and mental health outcomes and to provide global leadership on NCDs and mental. health agenda.”
This agenda will also inform and contribute to preparations for the UN General Assembly High-Level Meeting on UHC in 2023, the Fourth UN General Assembly High-Level Meeting on NCDs to be held in 2025 and future global summits on mental health health and climate change.
