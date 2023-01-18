Your pension fund may be taking a gamble with your retirement income

Many of Canada’s leading pension funds are taking steps to protect Canadians’ retirement savings from the worsening climate crisis by aligning their investments with global climate goals and setting their own targets, but there is still a way to go. long to do. or new report grades 11 of Canada’s leading pension fund managers on the quality, depth and credibility of their climate policies based on the latest science and international best practices. While six pension funds passed with a mix of grades ranging from C- to B+, five are failing to make the changes needed to protect Canadians from climate risk, and overall, there is a high level of inconsistency when it comes to ambition, the details. , transparency and urgency of funding approaches, according to the report. Get daily news from National Observer of Canada “None of them are consistent with the path required to protect the retirement security of beneficiaries and ensure a climate-secure future,” said one of the report’s co-authors, Patrick DeRochie, senior manager at Shift Action for Pensions. Wealth and Planet Health. National Observer of Canada in an interview. The report examines many factors, including whether these pension funds have climate targets in line with The Paris Agreement aiming to limit global warming to 1.5 C, integrating climate information into investment strategies and decision-making, divesting fossil fuels from investments and setting high-quality interim targets for reducing emissions. He says pension funds have much more work to do to ensure they are investing in the best long-term interests of plan members in a world that limits global warming to 1.5C, which calls for rapid phasing out. fossil fuels, according to world leaders. climate scientists.

Five pension fund managers received a D. The worst ranking (D-) went to Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo), which has not even set a baseline climate goal aligned with science, according to the report. Also near the bottom of the rankings are the Ontario Health Care Pension Plan (HOOPP) and the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS), which have climate targets but no real plan to achieve them . Recipients of these pensions have reason to worry that their retirement security is vulnerable to climate-related risks, such as when the fossil fuel assets they invest in become worthless, the report said. Not to mention, retirement savings invested in fossil fuels could exacerbate the climate crisis by enabling increased fossil fuel production and their planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions. The only Canadian pension fund that has committed to divest from fossil fuels is the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ). Managing more than 45 public pension and insurance plans, including the Quebec Pension Plan, CDPQ received a B+ overall.

CDPQ pledged to sell all of its $4 billion holdings in oil production by the end of 2022. DeRochie says Shift Action could not confirm whether CDPQ followed through on that promise until mid-February, when figures from the Commission of US Securities and Exchange issued. “But based on what we’ve seen, with the sale of some private fossil fuel assets in 2022 … we think they will meet that target,” he said. When asked about it last year, the CDPQ stuck to the promise “very tightly,” DeRochie said, “so we have no reason to believe that the CDPQ won’t follow through on that promise to divest the oil producers.” The first climate report card for Canadian pension fund managers is here, complete with Greenwashing awards. @ActionShift examined the climate commitments and investments of Canada’s 11 leading pension funds. #PensionFunds #FossilFuels While the CDPQ has been clear that it does not want its investments to contribute to increased oil production, that sentiment does not apply to gas, the report noted. “They have massive fossil gas assets and, obviously, the science is clear that we also need to get off the gas quickly,” DeRochie said. “So it doesn’t make sense for them to apply a different standard to one fossil fuel than another.” In addition to the letter grades, three of the pension funds received a Greenwashing award.

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP) grabbed the gold, the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan (OTPP) came in second and last but not least is the Public Service Pension Investment Board (PSP). Although these pension fund managers received a C-, B and C, respectively, they are larger than some of the other funds and have the resources and capacity to tackle greenwashing, DeRochie said to explain the reasoning behind the awards. “They’re allowing companies in their portfolio to do things that are clearly trying to make their activities or operations greener or more environmentally friendly than they are, and [the pension managers] they have the power to fix this,” he said.