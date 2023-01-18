UN aims to increase aid to Ukraine’s frontline areas; Black Sea wheat exports are close to 18 million tons

UN Office for Humanitarian Coordination, OCHA, said in a press release that a convoy of seven trucks had reached Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region just five kilometers from the Russian border.

This community has been greatly affected by months of hostilities and The 4,500 people who remain there depend on humanitarian aid to meet their needs.

The convoy supplied hygiene kits, blankets, solar lamps, sleeping bags and emergency shelter equipment to more than 1,000 families, provided by the UN refugee agency UNHCR, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN Children’s Fund UNICEF.

World Food Programme, WFPalso participated in the column and conducted a rapid assessment of markets in the area.

The UN-brokered grain initiative continues apace

With the mediation of the UN Black Sea Cereals Initiativesigned last July alongside a Memorandum of Understanding, aimed at supplying markets with food and fertilizer amid global shortages and rising prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, has now allowed 17.8 million tonnes to reach millions of needy people around the world the world.

Critical food supplies, mainly from farms in Ukraine, severely disrupted by ongoing fighting in the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion last year, have reached 43 countries since August. more than 40 percent of them low- and middle-income nationsinitiatives Joint Coordination Center (JCC) said in one Note to correspondents on Wednesday.

In December, exports through Ukraine’s Black Sea ports rose to 3.7 million metric tons, up from 2.6 million in November, and in the past two weeks alone, nearly 1.2 million metric tons have left the port.

However, unfavorable weather conditions have both in the ports of Odesa and in the Turkish inspection areas held back some moves over the past week, RFQ said.

Ports of call

To date, China has led the way in terms of receiving exports through the grain agreement mechanism, based in Turkey’s largest city – the gateway to Asia and Europe, Istanbul. Spain was the second most common destination, with Turkey itself, the third.

Nearly 44 percent of exported wheat went to low- and lower-middle-income countries, 64 percent to developing economies, the JCC reported.

The UN World Food Program bought eight percent of the total wheat exported thanks to the agreement last year, in support of its humanitarian operations in famine-stricken countries around the world.

Over 1300 trips have so far been facilitated by the JCC team consisting of officials from the UN, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine.

100 ships

There are currently over 100 vessels in Turkish territorial waters connected to the Initiative, 32 are awaiting inspection, while the rest have applied to participate in the Initiative, said KPK.

Since November, the KPK has deployed three inspection teams every day. So far this month, teams finish an average of 5.3 inspections per day. In the last two weeks, the average waiting time for vessels between application and inspection is 21 days.

The UN is urging all parties to work to remove barriers to backlog reduction and improve operational efficiency within the KPK.

The initiative also seeks to facilitate safe navigation for exports of fertilizers, including ammonia.

Ammonia support

However, to shipment of ammonia from Ukrainian ports has not yet started. Ammonia, a key ingredient in fertilizer production, is urgently needed in the market to lower these prices and make it more affordable.

Negotiations on how to get ammonia through the Togliatti/Yuznhy pipeline are ongoing.