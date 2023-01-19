International
Scientists guide lightning with lasers for the first time | Smart news
For the first time, scientists have deflected lightning using lasers. On Mount Sntis in northeastern Switzerland, they shot rapid-fire beams of light into the sky and successfully directed lightning 50 meters.
With this proof-of-concept success, lasers could one day protect large infrastructure like airports and launch sites from lightning strikes, the researchers wrote in a paper published Monday in Photonics of nature.
The achievement is impressive considering that the scientific community has been working hard towards this goal for more than 20 years, Stelios Tzortzakissays a laser physicist at the University of Crete in Greece, who did not contribute to the research Nature News Elizabeth Gibney. Whether it is useful or not, only time can tell.
Lightning can damage structures and threaten people’s lives. They are responsible for billions of dollars in damage each year, according to the study, and are almost killed 450 people in the United States between 2006 and 2021.
Currently, protection against lightning strikes depends on the lightning rod, one Invention of the 18th century credited to Benjamin Franklin. Made of metal and usually placed on top of structures, lightning pull the bolts and direct the current to ground before it causes damage.
But these physical bars can only protect a limited area. If you have a traditional ten-meter high lightning rod, it protects a region with a radius of about ten meters, which is good for your house, but clearly not enough for an airport that is maybe a few kilometers away, the study co-authors Jean Pierre Wolfa physicist at the University of Geneva, says Wall Street Journals Aylin Woodward. So the idea is to replace this metal rod with a laser which is a kind of longer virtual rod that can be pointed in the direction you want and can be turned on or off at any time.
Since a laser beam can extend much higher than a physical rod, it can extend the protected area on the ground. The rapid pulses of the lasers generate heat and remove some of the surrounding air molecules. This creates a path made of lower density air that conducts electricity and channels lightning.
Scientists have thought about using lasers to direct lightning since the 1960s. But while researchers have used lasers to direct electricity in a lab, they haven’t been able to do it with lightning outside, until now.
In the latest experiment, scientists placed a laser near a Swiss telecommunications tower equipped with a lightning rod, which is struck by lightning about 100 times each year. The laser fired rapid pulses of light upwards at about 1,000 times per second. This speed, the researchers say, enabled the success of their previous experiments that used fewer pulses per second, had failed.
During the summer of 2021, the team used the laser for about six hours in total, during which the beams deflected the lightning into the rod four times. Evidence from radio antennas and high-speed cameras shows that during these strikes, lightning followed the path of the laser beam for about 50 meters before reaching the lightning rod.
It’s the first realization of something we’ve dreamed about for decades, Matthew Clericia physicist at the University of Glasgow who did not contribute to the new study, says Wall Street Journal. The fact that they managed to do it in an outdoor environment is a huge step.
But before lasers can be practically used in this way, they need to be able to direct lightning over longer distances, Robert Holzworthan atmospheric and space scientist at the University of Washington who did not contribute to the study, says Scientific news Maria Temming. They showed only 50 meters [guiding] length and most lightning channels are kilometers long, he tells the publication.
A laser also comes at a much higher cost than a lightning rod: Aurelien Howarda co-author of the paper and a physicist at Cole Polytechnique in France, says Wall Street Journal that the laser costs more than $2 billion and won’t be commercialized for at least a decade.
They were far from possessing the technology to keep everyone safe from lightning, Joseph Dwyera physicist at the University of New Hampshire who was not involved in the research, tells Washington Posts Joel Achenbach.
|
