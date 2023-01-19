Marriott International announces instant booking solution for meetings and events with groups360





Marriott International now offers instant online reservations for group guest rooms and meeting space through GroupSync Marketplace at properties in the US and Canada 1/2 AC Hotel Phoenix Biltmore JOHN WOODCOCK 2/2 St. Regis Toronto Marriott International and Groups360 today announced the launch of the Instant Booking hotel portfolio for Marriotts in the United States and Canada. Marriott International is the first brand to have a direct integration with Groups360 to offer Instant Book functionality for both guest rooms and meeting space at scale in the GroupSync Marketplace, providing planners with a simple one-click booking process of a button. As the meeting and event landscape becomes more dynamic, many planners are currently challenged by the lengthy insurance and contracting process, especially for smaller events. The need to reserve meeting space separately from guest rooms only adds to the complexity. GroupSyncs direct integration with Marriott now provides planners with access to the best available rates and inventory in real-time at over 1,500 Marriott properties across the United States and Canada, with additional growth expected through 2023. Once complete instant booking in GroupSync, hotels receive immediate notification for faster handling and execution of small meetings.* This new capability significantly reduces planning time and directly addresses the needs of Marriotts group customers. Additionally, planners now have the benefit of viewing inventory availability before submitting an RFP for more complex events at all Marriott hotels globally. The combination of these new capabilities turns the sourcing process into a buy or buy process, simplifying the way planners book appointments. Through our collaboration with Groups360, we can now offer instant, real-time reservations through GroupSync Marketplace to hotels in the US and Canada, said Drew Pinto, Global Officer, Global Sales, Distribution and Revenue Management, Marriott International. This gives our group customers what they’ve told us they’re looking for, which is a much smoother and more efficient booking experience. Our industry-leading integration with Groups360 will also allow all Marriott hotels globally to receive and respond to inquiries quickly and efficiently through a two-way response process. This will be a win-win for planners and hotels alike. We are delighted that Marriott International is joining the GroupSync Marketplace. Event organizers benefit not only from instant room and space booking, but also from a la carte catering and equipment ordering, said Kemp Gallineau, CEO, Groups360. Their involvement is a testament to the commitment to reduce friction in group travel planning and help hoteliers, such as Marriott, improve their customer relationships. With the addition of Marriott International, we anticipate that over 20,000 major hotel properties will be equipped to offer online group bookings in the coming months. Marriott is celebrating the launch of GroupSync Marketplace by giving away 1 million Marriott Bonvoy points with Plan to win gifts. To enter the giveaway, book your mini event now for a chance to win 30,000 point, or book a larger event using GroupSync’s streamlined RFP process at one of Marriotts outstanding hotel brands for a chance to earn 20,000 points. Visit Marriott-GroupSync Gift for full details and rules. *A small meeting is defined as 10-25 peak guest rooms and/or events for up to 50 attendees, ranging from 4 days out and up to 1 year out with a maximum length of stay of 7 days. Groups360, LLC

Groups360 was created with the specific purpose of empowering meeting planners by bringing innovation, transparency and simplicity to the decades-old problem of booking groups. The company’s technology, GroupSync, enables suppliers to distribute inventory, engage with planners and optimize group revenue. GroupSync also equips planners to search for and purchase hotels worldwide and reserve rooms and space directly, online or through a simplified RFP process. GroupSync is the first distribution channel offer online booking both for group hotel rooms and meeting facilities. Groups360 has offices in Nashville, London and Singapore. Learn more at group360.com. Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc., (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA and includes a portfolio of approximately 8,200 properties under 30 major brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts worldwide. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy, its highly acclaimed travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.Marriott.comand for the latest company news, visit www.MarriottNewscenter.com. Additionally, connect with us at Facebook and @MarriottIntl ​​at I tweet AND Instagram. Media contact

Noelle Perillo

Sr. Director, Public Relations, US and Canada

Marriott International

[email protected] Hal Hassall

VP Marketing

GROUPS360

+1 (615) 972-5119

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.marriott.com/news/2023/01/18/marriott-international-announces-instant-booking-solution-for-meetings-and-events-with-groups360 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos