The report calls on NASA to improve coordination of Artemis’ international partnerships

NASA’s inspector general in WASHINGTON says the agency needs to do a better job coordinating international partnerships in its Artemis lunar exploration campaign and overcoming obstacles such as export controls.

or report released Jan. 17 by NASA’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) found strong international interest in Artemis, which NASA could use to lower the overall cost of trying to return humans to the moon. That interest, they said, is evident in the contributions countries are making to Artemis missions, as well as the 23 nations that have signed the Artemis Accords, outlining best practices for sustainable space exploration.

Given the scientific and exploratory potential of the Moon and Mars, NASA’s Artemis campaign has attracted considerable interest from space agencies around the world, the report said. He noted that, as of October 2022, NASA had signed 54 Artemis-related agreements with other space agencies and governments. Twenty-three of them were with the European Space Agency and the Japanese space agency JAXA, while the rest were with 14 other countries.

However, the report said coordination of these arrangements has been done on an ad hoc basis without any comprehensive strategy to manage demands and expectations. The lack of a coordinated approach makes it difficult for NASA to manage expectations about a potential contribution of international partners and creates confusion about what they should contribute, the OIG concluded.

The report contrasted that management with the International Space Station program, which has a detailed structure of panels and boards to coordinate the roles of international partners, managed by an intergovernmental agreement, or IGA. While the IGA space station is being used to manage contributions to the Lunar Gateway, both NASA and partners agree that this arrangement cannot be extended to additional Artemis activities.

A major challenge for international cooperation highlighted in the report is export control. The OIG reported that the implementation of US export controls routinely limits NASA’s Artemis collaborations with international partners and impedes future collaborations.

One example is that export control regulations make it difficult for astronauts from NASA partners to participate in Artemis-related projects unless they are officially assigned to a mission. The report noted that JAXA has not sent an astronaut to the Johnson Space Center to prepare for Gateway missions because of limited access to data even though Gateway is a multinational program with Japanese contributions.

NASA is also hampered by a confusing web of various export control regulations governing components that fall under the Commerce Department’s Export Administration Regulations (EAR) and the more restrictive International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) overseen by Department of State. In one example, both the European Service Module for the Orion spacecraft and an adapter to connect it to the Orions crew module are separately classified for inclusion under the EAR. But when the service module and adapter are combined, the hardware then falls under ITAR.

Despite these challenges, the OIG report concluded that there were cost benefits to international partnerships at Artemis, citing an Aerospace Corporation study that found that NASA projects with international contributions experienced smaller cost increases than those without. such partnerships.

The report concluded that NASA needs to do more to take advantage of cost-sharing, finding that only 6% of the costs of the first three Artemis missions will fall on international partners, compared to 25% of the costs to run the US segment. of ISS. With NASA’s current budget profile projecting $93 billion in Artemis costs between fiscal years 2012 and 2025, more effective international partner participation and cost management strategies would better position NASA to meet its objectives its long-term Artemis.

The report made 10 recommendations to NASA on ways to improve coordination with international partners for Artemis, including export control changes. NASA agreed to all but one, calling for a detailed gap analysis and cost estimate for missions beyond Artemis 4, saying in a response included in the report that the overall Artemis effort was not limited to that in order to accommodate the performance of an estimate of protected cost. in a multi-decade campaign.

The OIG released the report on the same day as a meeting of the NASA Advisory Council, which includes international cooperation as one of its priority areas of focus. Committee members did not discuss the report at the meeting and generally praised NASA for its efforts to bring international partners to Artemis.

The goal of Artemis is to be the largest coalition of space partners in history, said Kay Bailey Hutchison, a former US senator and ambassador to NATO. All the work being done will make that a reality.

The role of the UAE gateway

The OIG report also appears to indirectly confirm a role for the UAE in the Moongate. NASA officials have said for months that they are in discussions with an unnamed country to provide an airlock module for Gateway, a contribution originally slated for Russia before that country chose not to participate. effort.

or report in December from national team, a UAE publication, stated that Boeing was actively working with the UAE government to design an airlock for the Gateway. Neither NASA nor the UAE government have confirmed these discussions.

The OIG report also noted that NASA was in talks with an unnamed international partner to provide an airlock module for Gateway for launch in the late 2020s. In another table in the report that lists various international partnerships, the space agency of the United Arab Emirates is identified as providing potential contributions to the Gateway, a designation not given to any other agency. In a report appendix, the UAE Space Agency listed airlock production as an emerging capability.