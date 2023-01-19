International
News: NATO Secretary General calls for more support for Ukraine at World Economic Forum, 18-Jan-2023
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attended the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday (January 18, 2023), where he called for more support for Ukraine.
At the plenary session on Restoring Security and Peace, the Secretary General emphasized that NATO Allies have provided unprecedented support to help Ukraine maintain its right to self-defense and called for military equipment shipments to increase at this time critical. Arms are the path to peace, he said, what happens around the negotiating table depends entirely on strength on the battlefield. And if we want Ukraine to prevail, then they need military force.
The Secretary General described the war in Ukraine as a war for democracy, saying that it is extremely important that President Putin does not win this war – it will be a tragedy for Ukrainians, but also very dangerous for all of us. Because then the message for authoritarian leaders, not only for Putin, but also for other authoritarian leaders is that when they use brute force, when they violate international law, they get what they want. And this will be a very bad and dangerous lesson. It will make the world more dangerous and us more vulnerable.
Other panelists included President Andrzej Duda of Poland, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Julia Svyrydenko of Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland of Canada and US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines. The discussion was moderated by CNN’s Fareed Zakaria.
During his stay in Davos, Mr. Stoltenberg had a bilateral meeting with President Gitanas Nausda of Lithuania and also met with Swiss Federal Counselor Viola Amherd, head of the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Defense and Sports; with the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska; Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, and other senior officials.
Sources
2/ https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/news_210739.htm
