Your Thursday Conference – The New York Times

At least 14 dead in the crash of the Ukrainian helicopter

Ukraine’s Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky was among at least 14 people who died in a helicopter crash yesterday. He is the most senior Ukrainian official to die since the Russian occupation began last year. An investigation is underway, but there were no initial signs that the plane had crashed.

Monastyrsky’s death deals a blow to a ministry that has played a critical role in the war effort: It oversaw police and emergency services and handled rescue efforts after rocket attacks. His chief deputy was also killed in the accident, as well as other key figures in Ukraine’s wartime leadership.

The accident comes as the US begins to soften its stance against giving Ukraine the weapons it needs to target Crimea, despite the risk of escalation. Kiev is seeking to strike Russia’s land bridge, a critical supply route linking Crimea to Russia through the captured cities of Melitopol and Mariupol.

Davos: In a video speech at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, called for a minute’s silence to remember the victims of the accident and then gave an impassioned speech. Tyranny is overtaking democracy, Zelensky said. The time the free world uses to think is used by the terrorist state to kill.