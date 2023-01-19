International
Your Thursday Conference – The New York Times
At least 14 dead in the crash of the Ukrainian helicopter
Ukraine’s Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky was among at least 14 people who died in a helicopter crash yesterday. He is the most senior Ukrainian official to die since the Russian occupation began last year. An investigation is underway, but there were no initial signs that the plane had crashed.
Monastyrsky’s death deals a blow to a ministry that has played a critical role in the war effort: It oversaw police and emergency services and handled rescue efforts after rocket attacks. His chief deputy was also killed in the accident, as well as other key figures in Ukraine’s wartime leadership.
The accident comes as the US begins to soften its stance against giving Ukraine the weapons it needs to target Crimea, despite the risk of escalation. Kiev is seeking to strike Russia’s land bridge, a critical supply route linking Crimea to Russia through the captured cities of Melitopol and Mariupol.
Davos: In a video speech at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, called for a minute’s silence to remember the victims of the accident and then gave an impassioned speech. Tyranny is overtaking democracy, Zelensky said. The time the free world uses to think is used by the terrorist state to kill.
The European response: Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, offered a strong expression of solidarity with Ukraine, reflecting not only the imperative to repel a brutal aggressor, but also apparent relief that Europe has not been crippled by war. He did not mention whether Germany will send tanks to the battlefield in Ukraine.
The Israeli Supreme Court orders the dismissal of Minister Netanyahu
Israel’s Supreme Court yesterday blocked the ministerial appointment of a politician convicted of tax fraud, as the battle for the judiciary intensifies. Ten of the 11 judges on the panel ruled against Aryeh Deri, head of an ultra-Orthodox Sephardic party and a close ally of Netanyahu, on grounds of extreme unreasonableness and said the prime minister should remove him from his posts.
The decision came as Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges, and the judiciary are locked in a Supreme Court battle, with top political leaders seeking to assert more control over legal matters. Those efforts have sparked street protests in cities across Israel, as many Israelis fear the judicial changes could undermine the country’s democratic institutions.
As well as changing the way judges are chosen, the government’s proposals also include reducing the Supreme Court’s ability to overturn laws passed by Parliament and allowing it to overturn such court decisions with a simple majority of 61. The government also wants turn legal advisers in government ministries into political appointees who would no longer answer to the Attorney General.
What to expect next: Netanyahu must now decide whether he will respect the court’s ruling or defy it and head a government that opposition leaders say would be illegitimate. An initial statement of support for Deri from Netanyahu’s staff appeared vague, but suggested the coalition wanted to find a way to keep the minister in office, or at least keep his party in the coalition.
Jacinda Ardern announces her resignation
Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s prime minister, said earlier today that she would not seek re-election and would step down on February 7. Labor lawmakers will elect a new leader of the party and country within three days.
In a tearful announcement, Ardern said she did not feel emotionally equipped to complete another term. I believe running a country is the most privileged job anyone can ever have, but also one of the most challenging, she said. You can’t and shouldn’t unless you have a full tank plus some spare for those unexpected challenges.
Ardern became prime minister in 2017 and won re-election in 2020, largely on the strength of New Zealand’s approach to Covid. Her compassionate response to a massacre at two Christchurch mosques in 2019 cemented her image as a global liberal icon. But her party has since fallen sharply in the polls amid economic woes and several highly publicized cases of violent crime.
Analysis: Ben Thomas, a political commentator and former press secretary for the National Party, said her resignation could spell disaster for the Labor Party. She said that she is political asset no. 1 of Work. It would be very much a personal decision to stand down, as opposed to a considered strategy of what would be best for Labor in the election.
LATEST NEWS
Around the world
If women were represented in India’s formal workforce at the same rate as men, the country’s economy could expand by an additional 60 percent by 2025, according to some estimates.
Single working women are now staking their claim for greater freedom from India’s conservative norms. Their often infuriating search for housing is a barometer for the country’s promises of modernization and rapid economic growth.
Lives lived
Sister Andre, a French nun and the world’s oldest known person who lived through two world wars, the 1918 flu and the coronavirus pandemic, died on Tuesday in France. She was 118.
SPORTS NEWS FROM ATHLETICS
Why the Kylian Mbapp-Real Madrid saga is not over: The Spanish champions broke last summer but are still working hard a plan to sign Mbapp.
How Chelsea won the race for Mykhailo Mudryk: of Todd The Boehly-Clearlake Capital consortium secured one of the brightest young talents in Europe under Arsenal’s noses for a salary of only $120,000 a week.
The US Women’s National Team begins a World Cup year: American players offered thoughtful insights for a variety of topics before a win against New Zealand to open an important year.
From The Times: Rafael Nadal, the top seed, is out of the Australian Open. He lost yesterday after injuring his thigh.
ARTS AND IDEAS
The future of climate change activism
Bill McKibben, now 62, was among the first climate change activists, publishing his groundbreaking book The End of Nature in 1989. Xiye Bastida, 20, whose early life in Mexico was interrupted by floods and drought, is a climate activist in Pittsburgh.
This is a lightly edited and condensed excerpt from a conversation the pair had in December about their stories as activists, the future of the movement, and what the role of climate change activists is. Read the full transcript here.
What does hope mean to you?
Bastide: I love the kind of hope that inspires you to change. A hope that inspires you to act. A hope that inspires you to realize that if other people are doing it, that means I should be doing it too.
I was invited to a Vogue panel. The person who invited me, after the panel, said that they were actually going to be very different from the way Vogue worked. It’s very different to say, I’m going to use my power and my influence in the space I occupy to change things because of something you said, versus, “You give me so much hope.”
McKibben: One of the things that makes me feel hopeful is that I no longer feel alone in this work that I have done for several decades. But I don’t think we owe anyone hope.
The job of activists is not to make people feel psychologically better and more hopeful. There are days when I don’t feel particularly hopeful. But Xiye is absolutely right: if there is hope, it lies in the people who decide to come together to do this work.
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
what to cook
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/19/briefing/ukraine-ardern-israel.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Your Thursday Conference – The New York Times
- Google Pay’s Chinese New Year social game Huat Pals is back for the third year in a row
- bitch | Princess Kate wore a Gabriela Hearst pumpkin dress while visiting kindergarten
- Vancouver police investigate shooting in Granville entertainment district
- Stock Market Highlights: Nifty above all major EMAs. What traders should do on Thursday
- Stop rushing to court Prime Minister and start talks
- Actor Julian Sands disappeared while hiking near Mount Baldy
- Scotland’s Gender Recognition Bill Suspended by Britain: What You Need to Know
- WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament-Xinhua
- Bill Gates reveals technological innovations he thinks are the ‘big things’ of the future
- A 5.8-magnitude earthquake affects at least 70 people in northwestern Iran
- President Xi Jinping ‘concerned’ about COVID-19 cases in rural China