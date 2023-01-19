Council approves new five-year plan to grow visitor economy





January 19, 2023 Cheshire East Council agreed a new strategy on Tuesday which aims to boost the visitor economy. The five-year visitor economy strategy provides the council, and the tourism and hospitality sector, with a framework for growth over the period 2023-28 and recognizes the value of the sector as part of the wider Cheshire East economy. It also provides a strategic framework for its continued recovery and growth. The Council has an important role in developing the local growth potential of the visitor economy. Its vision is to provide strong leadership and catalyst for growth; creating the conditions to thrive by investing in infrastructure, improving skills and fostering inward investment. The council believes the strategy will help the borough’s visitor economy grow to a value of £1bn or more by 2028. Cheshire East Borough has a very strong tourism product.Jodrell Bank is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Tatton Park it is the fifth most visited paid attraction in England and has a village accessible from riverside walks to the Peak District. This combines with high-quality accommodation, heritage attractions and historic gardens and world-class events to provide a comprehensive offer for both day and staying visitors. Cheshire East’s visitor economy was on track to be worth more than £1 billion by 2020, reaching a value of £994 million in 2019. However, the impacts of the pandemic hit the sector hard, as the value fell to £548 million in 2020. According to the latest STEAM (Scarborough Tourism Economic Analysis Monitor) however, it is starting to recover, growing by 34 per cent to reach £735m in 2021. adviser Nick Mannion, chairman of Cheshire East Council’s economy and growth committee, said: “The outlook is gradually improving as we come out the other side of the pandemic. As we adapt to living with Covid, so do different opportunities. “People’s attitude towards tourism is changing and this strategy reflects that. The Cheshire countryside will be even more vital to the prosperity and health of our residents and visitors and bring opportunities for tourism as well as healthier lifestyles for local residents. “Our tourism offer is also perfectly placed to capitalize on the growing number of people spending their leisure pounds closer to home, as the cost of living crisis has left many of us thinking hard different now than before the pandemic, how far we are prepared to travel. The fact that we are located so close to many major cities is another factor in our favor. “We will all need to continue to work hard to encourage people to visit our town hall, but I am confident that the strategy we have agreed will provide very clear direction on how to do this. I am very grateful to all those colleagues who have helped in the realization of this important document.” The strategy and priorities for 2023-2028 have been developed through consultation with the hospitality and tourism business in Cheshire East, as well as drawing on evidence from local, regional and national tourism bodies. Photo credit: The image used with this media release was provided by Instagram user @photgraphynomad_

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/council_and_democracy/council_information/media_hub/media_releases/council-approves-new-five-year-plan-to-grow-visitor-economy.aspx

