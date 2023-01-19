Derby provides Leveling Up funding to progress plans for the Houses of Assembly site





Published: January 18, 2023 Derby has secured £20m of top government funding towards an ambitious plan to redevelop the Houses of Assembly site. The funding will contribute towards the vision for a new purpose-built teaching theater at the site, putting culture at the heart of the area’s regeneration. City partners believe that a vibrant cultural sector plays a critical role in delivering economic growth and attracting investment. It is estimated that a new venue will increase theater attendance by 83,000 and attract an extra 25,000 visitors to Derby each year, generating an extra £1.7m a year for the local economy. The new learning theater will also provide opportunities for the wider Derby community to develop skills in the cultural sector. It would create a vibrant cultural heart for the town with the transformed Market Hall and new performance venue at Becketwell, and the existing Déda, QUAD and Making Museum. The announcement of the successful bid is expected to act as an important catalyst in the regeneration of the city center and help attract further funding and investment. Responding to the announcement, Leader of Derby City Council, Councilor Chris Poulter, said: This funding is an endorsement that Derby is a place to invest. It comes off the back of Derby and the University of Derby announcing transformative plans to redevelop key areas of our city. In Becketwell the regeneration is well underway, the new public square and block of flats are nearing completion and building work on the Becketwell Performance Venue will start this year. The transformation of Derby Market Hall is going apace and Derby are in the process of redeveloping the Eagle Market and creating the East Gate. Derby is very much on the move. Derby has a strong and successful history of delivering culture in partnership from major events such as Derby Festé to major assets such as QUAD. Arts Council England recently awarded the city £15,000 to develop the strategic partnership, led by Culture partner Derby. Derby Theatre, Derby City Council and the University of Derby are working together on the learning theater scheme. Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL (Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive, University of Derby and Chair of the Derby Theater Board) and Sarah Brigham (CEO and Artistic Director, Derby Theatre) said: We are delighted that the government sees Derby as a place to invest and culture as the driving force for regeneration. The Teaching Theater model, which the University of Derby and Derby Theater have followed over the past 10 years, has shown real impact for the city, not only bringing critically acclaimed and award-winning shows to our stages, but also influencing that he has. has been in our communities. We look forward to working with Derby City Council to ensure that LUF funding will contribute to a vibrant future for our Theater and our city.

